How fast is the OnePlus 15 charging speed? Best answer: The OnePlus 15 supports up to 120W wired charging when using a charger that's compliant with the SuperVOOC protocol. You also get up to 50W wireless charging, with a charger complying with the AirVOOC standard.

OnePlus 15: Battery, charging speed, hardware specifications, and more

If you're in the market for a flagship Android smartphone, we suggest waiting a bit for the OnePlus 15. The top-tier smartphone was recently launched in China and is set to make its global debut soon. As you'd expect, the latest and greatest "flagship killer" from OnePlus packs in a wide range of improvements, including a fresh new design, blazing-fast hardware, and a reworked triple-lens primary camera system.

However, what really makes the OnePlus 15 stand out is its behemoth 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, which should help make the phone go for multiple days on a single charge. But when that battery does need a top-up, how fast can you expect it to charge?

The short answer is, very fast! The OnePlus 15 can be charged at an astounding 120W, provided you use the brand's own wall charger and cable that utilize the SuperVOOC protocol. Similarly, the phone supports up to 50W wireless charging with a wireless charger using the AirVOOC standard.

It's worth noting that both are proprietary charging protocols developed by OPPO, the sister brand of OnePlus. With third-party chargers, the OnePlus 15 can be charged at 36- 55W in wired mode, based on the charging standard (e.g., PPS, PD) used by the charger.

It's also worth noting that the global variant may differ in charging speed due to various reasons, so it may have a slower charging speed outside of China.

Of course, a gargantuan battery and industry-leading charging speeds are just two of the many goodies that'll make sure the OnePlus 15 earns its spot among the best Android phones out there. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is complemented by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It also has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with razor-thin bezels and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You have a triple-lens primary camera system housed in a redesigned module, IP69K dust and water resistance (just like the OnePlus 13), and a whole lot more.

OnePlus 15 The newest killer flagship With the latest OnePlus 15, you get a finely crafted smartphone that works even better than it looks. It has top-of-the-line hardware specifications, a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, a versatile triple-lens camera array, and a big 7,300mAh battery that can be juiced up in just a few minutes.