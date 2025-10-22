What you need to know

The OnePlus 15 is launching in China on October 27, 2025, with a global debut expected on November 13.

A new leak claims the 16GB/512GB OnePlus 15 will cost £949 in the UK, making it £50 cheaper than the OnePlus 13.

The phone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 7,300mAh battery, and a 165Hz high-refresh display.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The OnePlus 15 is coming soon, and while we already know quite a lot about the upcoming flagship, a new leak has now revealed its rumored price, and it might actually be good news for buyers.

OnePlus is only days away from unveiling the OnePlus 15 in China on October 27, 2025, with a rumored global launch date of November 13, 2025. Ahead of its debut, reliable leaker Arsène Lupin has shared that the 16GB/512GB variant of the OnePlus 15 will retail for £949 (~$1,260) in the UK.

The leaker hasn't shared the pricing details for the base 256GB variant of the OnePlus 15 yet, or pricing for other markets like the US and India, but the leaked price for the 512GB model could indicate that OnePlus plans to lower prices this year.

OnePlus might actually lower flagship prices this year

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

For context, the same 16GB/512GB version of the OnePlus 13 currently sells for £999 in the UK. That means if this leak is accurate, the OnePlus 15 could be £50 cheaper than its predecessor. It's unclear whether the base model's price will drop too, though the OnePlus 13's base variant launched at £899, so a small reduction could be on the table.

This potential price cut is refreshing, especially considering how other smartphone makers have gone in the opposite direction. Both the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at least $100 more than their predecessors this year.

The OnePlus 15, meanwhile, is shaping up to be one of the brand's most ambitious flagships yet. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, feature a massive 7,300mAh battery, and sport a 165Hz ultra-high-refresh-rate display designed for smooth, high-frame-rate gaming.

OnePlus is also officially ending its partnership with Hasselblad, which previously tuned the color science of its cameras, in favor of its new in-house DetailMax Engine that aims to deliver better clarity and more accurate tones.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With only a few days left until the official unveiling, it won't be long before we know what's really in store. But from what we've seen so far, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most promising flagships of the year.