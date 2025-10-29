What you need to know

OnePlus finally confirms that its latest phone, the OnePlus 15, will see a global launch on November 13.

The phone is preparing to debut in the U.S. and Canada in two weeks, but OnePlus says it will have more information during its launch event on YouTube.

The OnePlus 5 debuted in China just this week, bringing an incredible 7,300mAh battery and the newly refined OxygenOS 16 software.

Interested OnePlus 15 consumers won't have to look starry-eyed at its photos anymore, as the company confirms an official global release date.

Earlier this morning (Oct 29), OnePlus confirmed in a press release that its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, will launch globally next month. The post confirms that the device will arrive in the U.S. and Canada on November 13. While this is good news, OnePlus states consumers in these respective regions can expect a more detailed report about the phone's pricing in two weeks when it arrives.

The company will have a global launch event that's streamed live on its YouTube channel. In its promotional era, there's a small event taking place for the OnePlus 15 on the company's main website for the U.S. (Canada, too). Consumers who subscribe on its main page can "receive an extra $50 off, or get a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 3 for FREE."

Fueling the hype, the OnePlus 15 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, as well as the company's OxygenOS 16 software. One of its more major highlights concerns its DetailMax Engine for photography. OnePlus says its new engine works to bring better true-to-life imagery taken through its available cameras. The OnePlus 15 sports the Clear Night Engine for low-light scenarios to help "eliminate" flaws between exposures.

What users find after should be a clearer and more detailed nighttime/low-light photo.

The latest global launch

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 15 launched earlier this week in China, marking a significant shift in the phone in terms of battery and overall device strength. While the phone rocks a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, there is a redesign for its camera array. The device features three lenses in a rounded, square housing, spearheaded by a 50MP primary sensor. Probably what's turning more heads is the phone's massive 7,300mAh battery.

OnePlus truly leaned into its Glacier Battery technology to bring a battery that beats its previous phone generations by a mile. This incredible battery's been paired with 120W fast-charging, meaning you're not only scrolling for longer, but your charging breaks are even shorter.

In China, the OnePlus 15 started at CNY 3,999 (~$562 USD), so that gives us an idea of what we might see when November 13 rolls around.

Also, the brand's major OxygenOS 16 is available on the newest model, as previously mentioned. However, the company's been busy detailing what other phones should expect OxygenOS 16, starting in November. The OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s are first on the list with the OnePlus 12.