I go hands-on with the OnePlus 15 ahead of its global launch, diving into the impressive design and hardware of the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Android phone

The OnePlus 13 only just launched in January of this year, but we've already been spending time with the OnePlus 15, the oddly numbered follow-up to our highest-rated Android phone of all time.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 15 in China in late October, and unlike the previous phone, the global launch is happening just two weeks after that, on November 13. That said, OnePlus states that U.S. availability will be slightly delayed due to the government shutdown's impact on U.S. FCC approvals, but here's hoping for a quick resolution to this issue.

Until then, we've been able to unbox the global OnePlus 15 model and can bring you some early impressions, a closer look at the hardware, and a glimpse at the OxygenOS 16 software that powers it.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus officially announced that the OnePlus 15 will be arriving globally on November 13, but the company hasn't officially released the global price points just yet. The phone launched in China for CNY 3,999 (~$562 USD), but we don't expect it to be that inexpensive globally. More than likely, it'll retail for about the same price as the OnePlus 13, which debuted at US$899 / CAD$1249 / ₹69,999 / £899.

OnePlus is offering preorder bonuses, including $50 off a OnePlus 15 and a chance to win a OnePlus Pad 3 at OnePlus.com. We also expect the OnePlus 15 to be available at Amazon and Best Buy, just as the OnePlus 13 was.

Although OnePlus hasn't officially released the full specs of the global model, we can refer to the Chinese model for guidance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus 15 OS Oxygen OS 16 (Android 16 based) Display 6.78-inch flat OLED, 1272 x 2772 resolution (450 PPI), 1-165Hz LTPO, 1,800 nits HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Display eye-friendly features DC-like dimming, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, blue light blocking Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Memory 12GB, 16GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1 Camera 1 (Main) 50MP Sony IMX906, 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.8, OIS Camera 2 (Ultrawide) 50MP OmniVision OV50D, 1/2.88-inch sensor, f/2.0 Camera 3 (Telephoto) 50MP Samsung S5KJN5, 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2.8, OIS Selfie Camera 32MP Sony IMX709, 1/2.74-inch sensor, f/2.4, autofocus Battery 7,300mAh (dual 3,650mAh cells) Silicon NanoStack Charging 80W/120W wired, 50W wireless Protection IP68, IP69, IP69K, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Security Ultrasonic in-glass fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Dimensions 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm Weight 211g Colors Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, Sand Storm

What's in the OnePlus 15 box

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus has long delivered quite a bit of value in the box compared to companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and others, and the OnePlus 15 is no exception. Aside from the usual gear (phone, manuals, SIM tool, and charging cable), OnePlus also supplies an ultra-fast charger, so you can get the most out of the charging experience.