Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE $146.65 at Staples $146.65 at Staples Check Amazon Budget Samsung earbuds The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE deliver the core Galaxy Buds experience at a cheaper price point. The earbuds ditch unnecessary features like wireless charging and LED strips, retaining important ones like ANC, spatial audio, and stem controls. For those who don't need the best sound quality and every feature, the Buds 3 FE may be a better value. Pros Same general design as Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Solid sound quality and ANC

Reliable swipe controls

360 Audio for spatial effects

Enhanced background noise reduction Cons Lacks wireless charging support

No head tracking or voice controls

No multi-device Bluetooth connection

Single-driver design Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $123 at Amazon $123 at Walmart $154.99 at Best Buy $179.99 at Samsung Fully featured The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best Samsung earbuds yet, complete with a redesign that enhances comfort, microphone quality, and adds LED strips. Compared to the cheaper Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the Pro model sports a dual-driver design, a wireless charging case, and more. Pros Stem design with LED strips and swipe controls

360 Audio with head tracking

ANC and sound quality are excellent thanks to dual-driver design

Wireless charging case

SSC codec support for hi-res audio Cons Swiping the controls might adjust the fit of your earbuds, or vice versa

Hi-res audio only works with Samsung phones

Updates and features require Samsung Wear app

$100 more expensive than Galaxy Buds FE at full price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 lineup gained another member with the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in September 2025. Now, Samsung's latest earbud portfolio includes the budget Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the midrange Galaxy Buds 3, and the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The cheapest earbuds start at $150, whereas the most expensive ones cost $250.

Surprisingly, the gap in the feature set between the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is quite small. You give up wireless charging, longer battery life, and head-tracked spatial audio when you choose the cheaper Galaxy Buds model, but keep stalwarts like ANC and hi-res audio. With frequent discounts, though, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may be worth spending a bit extra.

Here's how Samsung's cost-friendly "Fan Edition" earbuds compare to the brand's most premium model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE vs. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Design and fit