Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE vs. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Do you really need the best?
Here's how Samsung's cheapest earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 3 series compare to the most expensive.
Budget Samsung earbuds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE deliver the core Galaxy Buds experience at a cheaper price point. The earbuds ditch unnecessary features like wireless charging and LED strips, retaining important ones like ANC, spatial audio, and stem controls. For those who don't need the best sound quality and every feature, the Buds 3 FE may be a better value.
Pros
- Same general design as Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
- Solid sound quality and ANC
- Reliable swipe controls
- 360 Audio for spatial effects
- Enhanced background noise reduction
Cons
- Lacks wireless charging support
- No head tracking or voice controls
- No multi-device Bluetooth connection
- Single-driver design
Fully featured
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best Samsung earbuds yet, complete with a redesign that enhances comfort, microphone quality, and adds LED strips. Compared to the cheaper Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the Pro model sports a dual-driver design, a wireless charging case, and more.
Pros
- Stem design with LED strips and swipe controls
- 360 Audio with head tracking
- ANC and sound quality are excellent thanks to dual-driver design
- Wireless charging case
- SSC codec support for hi-res audio
Cons
- Swiping the controls might adjust the fit of your earbuds, or vice versa
- Hi-res audio only works with Samsung phones
- Updates and features require Samsung Wear app
- $100 more expensive than Galaxy Buds FE at full price
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 lineup gained another member with the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in September 2025. Now, Samsung's latest earbud portfolio includes the budget Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the midrange Galaxy Buds 3, and the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The cheapest earbuds start at $150, whereas the most expensive ones cost $250.
Surprisingly, the gap in the feature set between the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is quite small. You give up wireless charging, longer battery life, and head-tracked spatial audio when you choose the cheaper Galaxy Buds model, but keep stalwarts like ANC and hi-res audio. With frequent discounts, though, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may be worth spending a bit extra.
Here's how Samsung's cost-friendly "Fan Edition" earbuds compare to the brand's most premium model.