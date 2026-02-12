I compared Sony's new WF-1000XM6 earbuds to the WF-1000XM5 — here's what's new

Sony's overhauled WF-1000XM6 earbuds are finally here, but how do they compare to the outgoing WF-1000XM5 model? If you were hoping for major changes, you're in luck — Sony revamped the WF-1000XM6 earbuds inside and out. Notably, the new Sony earbuds are more expensive than ever, retailing for $330. That's more than the most expensive wireless earbuds, including the AirPods Pro 3 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2.

I'm not sure any pair if earbuds can fully command that kind of price point, but if any model could, it would be the Sony WF-1000XM6. I compared Sony's latest premium earbuds to their predecessor, and the upgrades are ones you'll notice on a daily basis. These are all the ways Sony's WF-1000XM6 stands out compared to the WF-1000XM5, and whether you should buy them.