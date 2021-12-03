Best Android phones with a headphone jack 2022

Among the best Android phones with headphone jacks, you'll find plenty of last-gen and budget-lineup phones. Phone manufacturers frequently ditch 3.5mm jacks for their flagship phones despite being one of the most-requested features from smartphone buyers. So it isn't a given that your next Android phone will have one. Thankfully, some companies have heard the call and kept the headphone jack around. These are the best Android phones with headphone jacks available today.

Don't miss out on the headphone jack

Nowadays, most companies have moved past the norm of including a headphone jack in the best Android phones. Users now have to decide whether they want a flagship device or a 3.5mm hole. If you're unwilling to make do with USB-C headphone adapters or the best wireless headphones, there are still several solid choices.

Although flagships are now skipping the headphone jack, superb mid-rangers like the Pixel 5a still offer it. You can pair it with one of the best-wired headphones available today to maximize your audio experience. The Google Pixel 5a retains everything that made the Pixel 4a such a hit with subtle (but awesome) improvements. You get a Pixel with an audio port, a bigger battery, and IP67 dust and water resistance at a great price.

If you need to save some money with your next phone purchase, the POCO M3 Pro 5G will get the job done on a small budget and let you keep plugging in those headphones. Or, for just a little extra cash, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro belies its low price and offers great value, especially thanks to its wonderful cameras, fast performance, and vibrant OLED screen. The Xiaomi phones don't work on CDMA carriers, so you'd better go for the Moto G Stylus (2021) or the TCL 20 Pro 5G if you're in the US and have a tight budget.

According to at least one Android Central editor, the headphone jack isn't coming back. So you may want to grab one of these phones and enjoy that jack before it goes the way of the dodo bird.