Best DACs for Android 2024

I was trying to wait to write this roundup until Spotify officially announced their Hi-Res Audio offering, but I’m getting old, and life is short, so here we are. There are DACs in this list for every budget and every level of sophistication. From the casual listener to the enthusiast, (GASP!) even a neophyte “audiophile,” we have something for you here. These are the best DACs for your Android-based audio enjoyment. Whether it’s a tablet, smartphone, or Chromebook, we’ve got you covered.

To fully experience the enhanced audio qualities these DACs offer your phone or tablet, you’ll need an app like Neturon Player or USB Player Pro (my favorite) to bypass an Android limitation. Google’s OS downsamples USB-C output to 16bit/44.1kHz or CD quality, but with the proper setup, you can unlock the full potential of high-resolution audio. We know that hi-res's “full potential” is somewhat controversial, but we’ll save that for another article. Let’s dive into these DACs!

The best DACs for Android

Apple USB-C to 3.5mm adapter View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Verizon Wireless Best bang for your buck Yes, this is an Android fan site. No, there are not many super basic dongle DACs available for $9 that offer quality audio output that works for whatever your mobile OS is. All you need is that USB-C port and headphones with a 3.5mm male cable or adapter for your larger connectors and you’re good to go. This one has been around for years and is tried, true, and tested ad nauseam by the snootiest audiophiles on the planet, so it should be good enough for us mere mortals, right? Right. FiiO KA11 View at Amazon Best Apple dongle upgrade If you have some pricey in-ear monitors or over-ear headphones, you may need more power to drive them, and if you’re on a budget, that’s where the excellent FiiO KA11 comes in. It has a neutral sound, no companion app, and if you’re into numbers you should know that the power I spoke of comes in the form of 245mW of power at 16Ω. Available in silver and black, the compact but sturdy metal build means you can toss it in a bag and go without worry. If you find that the Apple dongle requires you to push the audio level to the max with the headphones or IEMs you’re using, the KA11 is the upgrade you need. THX Onyx View at Amazon Best phone-powered compact MQA DAC THX Onyx is a THX-certified AAA DAC with a high voltage output whose ability to drive headphones and IEMs is immediately noticeable if you’re upgrading from something like the Apple dongle. It’s also certified to play MQA files from Tidal and has a handy set of LEDs so that you know what level of files you’re decoding. The build quality of the metal frame is excellent, and the cable management via magnets is a delightful touch. The sound is warm with a large soundstage, but the device is very efficient with a lower power draw than others in this class. This means it won’t kill your phone’s battery while attached and in use. iFi GO blu View at Crutchfield View at World Wide Stereo Check Amazon Best overall mobile DAC/AMP for Android This DAC/AMP blew my mind the first time I used it with my Sennheiser HD 660S2’s connected to it. It’s self-powered by a 450mAh battery, so it has impressive on-device controlled volume to the 3.5mm SE or 4.4mm balanced outputs. Connect to it via USB-C, or Bluetooth while supporting a variety of Hi-Res Wireless Audio Bluetooth codecs. You'll even have the ability to update to future codecs over the air. Best of all, it has three EQ presets that add warmth, increase the soundstage, or a mix of both via analog circuitry and not DSP. Did I mention that it's one of the best-looking DACs in this roundup? Qudelix-5k View at Amazon Best audiophile tinkerer mobile DAC/AMP This DAC/AMP is similar to the iFi GO blu, minus the alluring industrial design, but it makes up for that with a companion app fit for serious audiophiles. There’s a deep set of features in that app, including a fully decked-out parametric EQ. Seriously! Steep learning curve ahead if you’re new to the world of “coloring” your audio, playing with gain, power output and so much more. It'll take time, but if you're into shaping your sound, it's worth it! iFi Zen DAC 3 View at Amazon Best travel-friendly desktop DAC/AMP The iFi Zen DAC 3 is the third generation of iFi’s highly lauded, somewhat portable desktop DAC. This is for those of you who want something at home, or to take to the office in your backpack. Connect to your tablet or Chromebook- or Mac, or Windows machines! There’s a Burr-Brown True Native chipset onboard, so file formats are rendered “bit-perfect.” If you have open-back headphones and feel they’re a little light on the bass, TrueBass enhances bass output via analog circuitry, without DSP in the mix. Power it via USB-C, or use 5V DC and get cleaner, more powerful sound reproduction. Being a desktop DAC/AMP, you get 4.4mm balanced and unbalanced 6.3mm and RCA outputs. FiiO K19 Best aspirational premium DAC/AMP The most expensive DAC on the list, FiiO’s K19 is for serious audio lovers! This desktop DAC/AMP features beautiful aluminum honeycomb side paneling, but the attention to detail and connectivity options are what impressed us the most besides the sound. The front has 6.35mm, 4.4mm, 4-pin XLR ports, and a USB-C port. On the rear, you can connect to AC or DC power with a switch to select which one. Also on the rear are 3-pin XLRs, RCA ports with dust covers, optical in/out, coaxial in/out, and USB-C in. You can even use the K19 with TVs and gaming consoles thanks to the HDMI in and HDMI ARC out ports. The bundled IR remote control is a nice touch, but you can also access all of the features via the FiiO Control app. Shanling M0 Pro View at Amazon Best multifunctional DAC This relatively inexpensive DAC is unique on this list due to its ability to double as a digital audio player, or DAP. It features a beautiful metal design with a tiny 1.54-inch LCD, and is available in red, green, or black colorways. What makes this such a worthy DAC is its dual ESS chips, allowing for balanced output if you buy the optional 3.5mm to 4.4mm connector. Aside from that you also get a large 650mAh battery capable of 14.5 hours of playback. This DAP/DAC works via Bluetooth and USB-C and has a microSD slot supporting up to 2TB of storage for offline music listening. LG V60 ThinkQ 5G View at Verizon Wireless Check Amazon Best DAC you hadn't considered Get off my lawn!! I want my LG V60 ThinkQ 5G back! Unlike the majority of today’s phones, this one had a 3.5mm port built-in, AS WELL AS a Quad DAC. You can still find these refurbished and unlocked on Amazon, and you’ll get a competent smartphone that could be your highly capable “iPod Touch” at a price comparable with many of the products on this list. Think about it… you can use WiFi to connect to all of your favorite streaming apps. Use onboard storage for offline music playback. And if you need a backup phone, BOOM! Look no further. It’s like a Swiss Army DAP! You’re welcome.

Before you buy that DAC, know this...

Imagine me on a rooftop, shouting; your DAC won’t matter if your headphones or IEMs are trash. Just like you can’t outwork a bad diet in the gym, you can’t outperform poor-performing headphones or IEMs in your DAC purchase. But no worry—we have you covered there as well.

You can check out Harish’s review of some of the best IEMs your hard-earned dollars can buy. Or you can peruse our selection of the best wireless headphones, many of which you can connect via 3.5mm cable to one of the DACs on this list. For example, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4s sound excellent paired with iFi’s GO blu DAC/AMP.

The next thing you need to know is that pairing a good pair of headphones or IEMs with a DAC is like pairing beverages with food; some go better together than others. Part of the fun for some people is the exploration, so you’ll have to try out the headphones that have caught your attention with the DAC you can afford or want to try and see how they sound. Some people will buy a couple DACs at a time and trial things, then return the one they don’t want or sell it.

One feature I want to take a moment to clarify, if you haven’t had much experience with headphones and DACs is the 4.4mm (or XLR) balanced output. It’s really simple, actually. A DAC with balanced output sends signal/power to both the left and right audio channels independently from two separate DAC chips, unlike one with unbalanced output (also referred to as 'single-ended' or 'SE'), which sends power to both left and right channels from a single source. You’ll immediately notice more volume (turn it down when going balanced), and greater bass detail. If you’re in an environment with a lot of electromagnetic interference, you’ll also have less “noise” in your audio. If you have a pair of high-quality headphones that support balanced audio and you have the budget, you should definitely be looking at one of those DACs for Android.

If your “audiophile” experience isn’t extensive, any item on this list beyond the Apple adapter will be a noticeable upgrade from what you’ve been listening to. So, sit back, relax, press play, and lose yourself in immersive sound.