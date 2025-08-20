Google Pixel Watch 4 Preorder at Amazon Style upgrade The Google Pixel Watch 4 brings a familiar design, but with a twist: there's now a domed OLED display that flows right into the smartwatch's ultra-slim bezels. You also get a brand-new processor and custom co-processor, as well as a new charging system and longer battery life. Pros A domed display and slimmer bezels make the screen feel larger and more premium

Material 3 Expressive and better efficiency highlight Wear OS 6 improvements

Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and Cortex M55 coprocessor for AI add power and optimization

Fitbit and Gemini software add new fitness features Cons For the third time in four generations, there's a new charger

Some features locked behind Fitbit Premium subscription

Design still feels catered to a specific minimalist audience Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Best Buy Unique and functional Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch 8 the more visual redesign this year, adding a squircle "cushion" to its usual circular display. The controversial design choice comes with clear benefits, including a larger battery that coincides with a slimmer chassis. This watch has a full suite of fitness and health tools backed by Samsung Health. Pros Squircle chassis redesign makes the watch slimmer and lighter than ever

Galaxy AI and Samsung Health features overhauled, with perks like Running Coach

New health monitoring features like Antioxidant Index could prove useful

Powered by Wear OS 6 and Gemini Cons No significant battery life upgrades

No major changes to hardware from Watch 7

Pricier than the Pixel Watch 3

The wait is finally over — both the Google Pixel Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 are official. Samsung announced its latest smartwatch lineup in July, and Google followed that up with a Made by Google event on Aug. 20. As a result, we have the two best Wear OS smartwatches for 2025 available for purchase. Usually, which one you pick comes down to which Android smartphone you have, but it's more complicated than that.

There are other factors to consider, such as which watch you prefer in terms of design or how much battery life you need. The Google Pixel Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 each have their own differentiating features, like Satellite SOS onboard for the former and AI-assisted health tools on the latter. If you're choosing between these two great smartwatches, here's everything you need to know.

For more news and information on Google's latest smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Google and Samsung both lean further into their own emerging smartwatch design languages in their 2025 releases. The Google Pixel Watch has sported a custom "waterdrop" design since its inception, and that continues with the Pixel Watch 4. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 finds a new identity this year, as it features a squircle aluminum chassis with an overlaid circular display. Both smartwatches stand out on the wrist and are readily identifiable.

Although the Galaxy Watch 8's shape makes it look bigger than the Pixel Watch 4, that actually isn't the case. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is flatter, so looks can be deceiving. In reality, the smartwatch is offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes, whereas the Pixel Watch 4 is sold in larger 41mm and 45mm versions. Both smartwatches can be configured with optional LTE connectivity for an additional fee.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is significantly thinner than the Pixel Watch 4, in part due to Samsung's new squircle "cushion" design, which spreads out the components on a larger surface area on your wrist. The former measures 8.6mm thick, while the latter measures 12.3mm thick. In my own testing of the Galaxy Watch 8, I found the thinner form factor to be more comfortable during workout and sleep tracking sessions.

Otherwise, the Pixel Watch 4, well, looks like a Pixel Watch. The charging contacts are still pins rather than WPC-based wireless on the Galaxy Watch 8. However, they're now found on the side of the Pixel Watch 4 instead of on the back. It's the third charging system in four generations, which isn't ideal. With that in mind, there are some cool features that come out of it, like a dock-style connector with nightstand features.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch always sported a curved glass panel on the front, but the Pixel Watch 4 takes that one step further. Now, the OLED display itself is domed, making for a more immersive experience. Paired with slimmer bezels, the Pixel Watch 4 screen feels larger and has a bigger active area than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 ships with either a 1.34-inch, 438x438 screen or a 1.47-inch, 480x480 screen. Both options are Super AMOLED displays with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, perfect for outdoor viewing. Samsung uses a "digital bezel" for navigation, meaning you slide your finger along the exterior of the circular display instead of swiping.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

On the inside, both Samsung and Google are using mostly the same collection of health and fitness sensors for 2025 as last year. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has the company's new BioActive sensor assortment introduced with the Galaxy Watch 7. The Google Pixel Watch 4 has a few upgrades, like support for dual-band GPS, but the core Fitbit-based health sensors are unchanged.

While Samsung stuck with its Exynos W1000 wearable platform for another year, Google upgraded to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2. This likely isn't as much of an upgrade as you might expect, but the more curious change is the upgrade to a new co-processor. It's the Cortex M55, and it's designed to handle specific tasks while prioritizing efficiency.

This tweak is just one way Google might have improved battery life on the Pixel Watch 4 without significantly increasing hardware capacity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Display 41mm or 45mm Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz 40mm (1.34-inch, 438x438) or 44mm (1.47-inch, 480x480) Super AMOLED display Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex M55 co-processor Samsung Exynos W1000 Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Sapphire Crystal glass, 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Materials Recycled aluminum case Armor Aluminum case Connectivity Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (optional), dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic, Satellite SOS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass Sensors Compass, altimeter, barometer, magnetometer, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, cEDA, SpO2, ECG, far field skin temperature sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Battery 41mm: 325mAh, 30 hours with AOD, 48 hours with Battery Saver 45mm: 455mAh, 40 hours with AOD, 72 hours with Battery Saver 325mAh/435mAh Charging 41mm: 15 minutes to 50%, 25 minutes to 80%, 45 minutes to 100% 45mm: 15 minutes to 50%, 30 minutes to 80%, 60 minutes to 100% Fast charging RAM / storage 2GB/ 32GB 2GB/ 32GB OS Wear OS 6 One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6) Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold (41mm), Satin Moonstone (45mm) Silver, Black

Battery life is improved across the board, with the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 now lasting 30 hours with AOD on and the 45mm variant extending that figure to 40 hours. That's great, and it pulls the Pixel Watch 4 more in line with the Galaxy Watch 8. However, the bigger upgrade is to charging speed. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Pixel Watch 4 can charge up to 50% in just 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 can last about as long as the Pixel Watch 4, but can't charge nearly as fast.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Fitness and health

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung and Google each have their own fitness and health suites. Samsung Health powers the Galaxy Watch 8, and for now, it's completely free. Some features might require a Samsung phone, though. Google mostly uses the Fitbit platform for Pixel Watch 4 health features, and some of those tools are locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

This year, Samsung added key features to the Galaxy Watch 8, such as Running Coach. This tool tests your running ability and creates a personalized training plan to help you hone your craft. Other health tricks, like Antioxidant Index, help you get a thorough picture of your body. That one tries to figure out whether you're eating enough vegetables based on the color of your finger.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

By comparison, the Google Pixel Watch 4 includes more than 40 workout modes, and it also introduces new features that directly competes with the Galaxy Watch 8. Google added Fitbit Morning Brief, a daily health summary that sounds a lot like Now Brief.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There's a lot to consider when choosing between the Google Pixel Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. It starts with design, since you won't want to wear something daily on your wrist if you don't find it attractive. I still think the Galaxy Watch 8 clears in this category, though the Pixel Watch 4's domed OLED display certainly helps. I'd recommend the Pixel Watch if you want a minimalist device that barely looks like a smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch if you want to lean into the "smart" look.

In terms of software, both devices are running Wear OS 6, so there isn't much separation there. With that being said, there are some exclusives and integrations you'll only get with a matching phone. If there's a particular health feature you're looking for — like Fitbit Morning Brief or Samsung's Running Coach — be sure to buy the right watch.

At the end of the day, you should probably just buy the one that matches your Android phone best, but you can't go wrong with either choice.