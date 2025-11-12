The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE hit an all-time low, but is the Pixel Watch 4 LTE a better fit?

When it comes to the best LTE smartwatches, Samsung, Google, and Apple each have their upsides. Apple Watches have 5G connectivity, while the Pixel Watch 4 LTE has satellite SOS support; Samsung's upside is that it typically charges half as much as its rivals for the cellular upgrade.

Right now, you can essentially get the 4G LTE upgrade for the Watch 8 Classic for "free." On Amazon, the standard Bluetooth Watch 8 Classic is $469 ($30 off), while the Watch 8 Classic LTE is also $469 ($80 off), an all-time low according to Camelcamelcamel.

You'll find a similar $80-off discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), which includes LTE, if you're willing to spend another $100 for a titanium case and longer battery life for cellular tasks. But the Classic is the more affordable option, with better controls and similar perks.

✅Recommended if: You prefer Galaxy Watches in general for their four years of updates, seamless One UI 8 Watch Tiles and tools, and Samsung Health insights; you prefer physical controls and traditional style, and don't mind the extra weight required for them.

❌Skip this deal if: You want faster 5G connectivity or satellite connectivity in cellular dead zones; you'd wouldn't mind picking a lighter, cheaper model without the same chic, or a pricier model to get an extra day or two of battery life.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

We may end up seeing a cheaper Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal once Black Friday or Cyber Monday rolls around, but this deal is worth jumping on if you've been waiting for a good LTE smartwatch. The only real question for Android phone owners is if the Pixel Watch 4 LTE is a better fit.

Our Pixel Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 8 Classic guide offers an in-depth comparison, but the gist is that Google's watch is less rugged, heavy, and "classically" styled, with a crown instead of a bezel. Both have Wear OS 6, but Google's stock version focuses more on stylish transitions and magnified content at the center of the domed display. It performed surprisingly well in our LTE battery life tests, and the emergency SOS feature is a nice bonus.

The Pixel Watch 4 LTE costs about the same as this Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal, but we'd recommend the more expensive 45mm option, which is $499 at full price. So if you'd prefer Google's option, you may want to wait until Black Friday for its first major discount.