The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE hit an all-time low, but is the Pixel Watch 4 LTE a better fit?

You can basically get the Classic LTE upgrade for the same price as the Bluetooth model on Amazon, making it cheaper than the Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 (left) showing the Gemini Tile, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (right) showing a Tile with Weather, Calendar, and other data.
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

When it comes to the best LTE smartwatches, Samsung, Google, and Apple each have their upsides. Apple Watches have 5G connectivity, while the Pixel Watch 4 LTE has satellite SOS support; Samsung's upside is that it typically charges half as much as its rivals for the cellular upgrade.

Right now, you can essentially get the 4G LTE upgrade for the Watch 8 Classic for "free." On Amazon, the standard Bluetooth Watch 8 Classic is $469 ($30 off), while the Watch 8 Classic LTE is also $469 ($80 off), an all-time low according to Camelcamelcamel.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has the most striking design of Samsung's 2025 watches, with a rotating steel bezel that's more exact for One UI Watch navigation than the normal Watch 8's touch bezel. And at $80 off, it's not too much more expensive than the $400 Galaxy Watch 8 LTE, if you want a more "classic" design, doubled storage, and a third button for shortcuts.

✅Recommended if: You prefer Galaxy Watches in general for their four years of updates, seamless One UI 8 Watch Tiles and tools, and Samsung Health insights; you prefer physical controls and traditional style, and don't mind the extra weight required for them.

❌Skip this deal if: You want faster 5G connectivity or satellite connectivity in cellular dead zones; you'd wouldn't mind picking a lighter, cheaper model without the same chic, or a pricier model to get an extra day or two of battery life.

A close-up of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic on a woman&#039;s wrist showing the Heritage Classic watch face.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

We may end up seeing a cheaper Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal once Black Friday or Cyber Monday rolls around, but this deal is worth jumping on if you've been waiting for a good LTE smartwatch. The only real question for Android phone owners is if the Pixel Watch 4 LTE is a better fit.

Our Pixel Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 8 Classic guide offers an in-depth comparison, but the gist is that Google's watch is less rugged, heavy, and "classically" styled, with a crown instead of a bezel. Both have Wear OS 6, but Google's stock version focuses more on stylish transitions and magnified content at the center of the domed display. It performed surprisingly well in our LTE battery life tests, and the emergency SOS feature is a nice bonus.

The Pixel Watch 4 LTE costs about the same as this Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal, but we'd recommend the more expensive 45mm option, which is $499 at full price. So if you'd prefer Google's option, you may want to wait until Black Friday for its first major discount.

