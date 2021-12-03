Best smartwatch with LTE 2022

Wearables with LTE connectivity are made for users who don't want to bring their phones to every workout or activity. What's more, they're becoming increasingly popular these days. While everyone has a preference, we feel confident naming the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as the best LTE smartwatch. It offers a seamless blend of smartwatch features, smooth performance, and detailed health/fitness tracking that most users will appreciate. Fortunately, there are several other options to choose from if you're looking for something different.

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE and so much more Reasons to buy + Smooth performance + New Wear OS 3 platform + MIL-STD-810G durability + HRM, ECG, SpO2 + Activity/health tracking + Samsung Pay, Google Pay Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better - No compatibility for iOS users

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are two of the latest watches from the company. Most importantly, there's a major change this time around. Rather than running Tizen OS, these watches are on the new Wear OS 3 platform. As you can imagine, the Samsung-Google merger creates a slightly different experience. Users will appreciate having better app support, for starters. The Galaxy Watch 4 also delivers smooth performance thanks to the Exynos W920 SoC perfectly paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Similar to past Galaxy Watch models, you can opt for a Bluetooth model or an LTE model. The Galaxy Watch comes in a lightweight aluminum case available in a 40mm or 44mm variant. Similar to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, you get a digital rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in a heavier stainless steel case with 42mm and 46mm size options. Given that it's the Galaxy Watch 3's successor, you'll also get a physical rotating bezel on these models.

One of the biggest improvements is the new 3-in-1 BioActive sensor. You get a single chip for all important sensors, including heart rate, blood pressure, electrocardiogram (ECG), and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). If you're not familiar, BIA measures your overall body composition. Sleep tracking provides even more detail on the Galaxy Watch 4 models. A compatible smartphone will detect the sound of your snores. You also get an advanced sleep score and blood oxygen monitoring during sleep. These factors provide a clear picture of your sleep patterns and help you improve your rest over time.

Battery life tops out at about 40 hours, which isn't anything special. So you can expect to put your watch on the charger every other day. It's also worth noting that there's no compatibility for iOS users at this time. Sure, it's an Android smartwatch at the core, but iPhone users still could buy a Galaxy Watch with previous models. Unfortunately, that's not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Best runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Stainless steel, 41mm) As premium as it gets Reasons to buy + Premium design + Two size options + MIL-STD-810G durability + Built-in GPS + Activity/health tracking + Samsung Pay Reasons to avoid - Mediocre battery life - Fairly expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been succeeded by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but the predecessor is still one of the best LTE smartwatches on the market. As the Galaxy Watch Series has evolved over the years, the company has gotten better at catering to the fitness crowd. The Galaxy Watch 3 is a perfect example of that.

It offers plenty of health and fitness tracking features, including SpO2 and VO2 max readings. If you're not familiar, SpO2 readings measure your blood oxygen saturation levels, and VO2 max tells you how much oxygen your body consumes during an activity. You also get an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor to detect irregular heartbeats and blood pressure monitoring. These are ideal for those who want insightful health data.

Some other perks you might like are the built-in run coaching and recovery tools. Additionally, you can access more than 120 home workout videos on the Samsung Health app. Like its predecessor, it's also available in two size options: 41mm and 45mm.

The only disappointment here is the battery life, which will only last for 2-3 days, depending on usage. This may not come as much of a surprise, but you'll also need to brace yourself for the hefty price tag on this one. It's still a relatively new model, so it's bound to be more costly, especially when you opt for the LTE version.

Best lifestyle watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm, GPS, Bluetooth) A smart lifestyle watch Reasons to buy + Solid, durable design + Two size options + MIL-STD-810G durability + Built-in GPS + Samsung Pay works Reasons to avoid - Rather chunky design - Older model - Not many health/fitness features

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch may not be as fancy as its successor, but it still offers an attractive design and comes in two sizes. If you aren't bothered by a chunkier design, this durable wearable has many advantages. If you don't mind the missing health/fitness features that the newer models offer, the Galaxy Watch offers a great value that's hard to beat when you're trying to find the best LTE smartwatch.

It's just as solid as its successor and offers the same military-grade durability rating. As you might've guessed, this watch also runs on Tizen OS. It comes with a physical rotating bezel that pairs nicely with a highly responsive touchscreen. The watch might be a bit on the older side, but the activity and sleep tracking still get the job done.

The interchangeable band system makes it easy to replace the strap with whatever you like. You also get built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and Samsung Pay. Depending on the model, the Galaxy Watch can usually average around three to four days of battery life.

Considering that the two size options are 42mm and 46mm, these are some big watches. If you're looking for something modest and subtle, this is not the wearable for you. Once again, it's worth mentioning this is not a new model. It's over two years old so you won't get all the company's latest features and improvements. Nevertheless, this could be a good choice if you're content with LTE connectivity and other useful smartwatch perks.

Best for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Stay active and connected Reasons to buy + Lovely design + Two size options + Automatic activity tracking + Built-in GPS + ECG, blood pressure monitoring + Samsung Pay Reasons to avoid - Tizen OS is an adjustment for newbies - Not a huge upgrade from predecessor - Shorter battery life with LTE

If you're an active individual looking for the best LTE smartwatch to help you with your fitness, you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. First, it offers users a compact and lightweight design that's still very fashionable. It may not be as impressive as the Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of design, but it's a close second.

It comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The crisp AMOLED touchscreen also has a digital rotating bezel for quick and easy navigation. Many Android users may already be accustomed to Tizen OS, but newcomers may need to adjust to the software. The battery lasts around 2-3 days, depending on usage and which model you buy. You also get plenty of health and fitness-tracking features. Some of the main perks you'll have include built-in GPS, automatic activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

The Running Coach feature now offers real-time pace metrics accompanied by a breakdown of what to expect from your workout before you start. The Running Analysis feature is designed to help you become a better runner, improve your form, and prevent injuries. You can also measure VO2 max on this watch. The blood pressure monitoring feature and ECG sensor are also present.

If you want a well-rounded smartwatch that helps you stay connected while also helping you track your health and fitness, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a marvelous choice. When you tack on LTE, it's a pretty expensive wearable, but that's an ongoing theme you'll need to prepare for if you want that perk. If this is your first Samsung watch, don't be intimidated by the learning curve that comes with Tizen OS. You'll be a pro with a bit of practice!

Best oversized option: TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE Large and in charge Reasons to buy + Large, rugged design + MIL-STD-810G durability + Built-in GPS + Activity/health tracking + Google Pay and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Running old Snapdragon Wear 2100 - Too large for some wrists - Only available on Verizon

At this point, we've seen multiple variations of the TicWatch Pro. Mobvoi went in a different direction with the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE. This is the best LTE smartwatch for staying connected with a watch to handle basic health/activity tracking. With that said, this is another instance of "not the newest model," so don't expect it to be the best wearable experience ever.

You'll have what you need, including LTE connectivity via Verizon for staying connected, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking with Google Fit, Google Pay, and Google Assistant. Most importantly, you'll have a built-in mic and speaker, making it easy to take calls and use Google Assistant.

The unique dual-layer display helps extend battery life, which is a nice bonus. The Essential Mode uses the LCD only, limiting, but it can extend the battery life by up to 30 days. While also shutting down Wear OS. As you might've guessed, this limits what you can actually do with your smartwatch. Most people will prefer Smart Mode, which switches to the LCD when your watch is idle and can extend battery life by up to five days.

Dainty wrists will want to look elsewhere. This giant 45mm case is not for small-wristed folks. However, if you can stomach the fact that the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is still running the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and you might experience some buggy performance, it's not a bad deal for all the features you get.

Best for athletes: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE Peace of mind is invaluable Reasons to buy + Onboard GPS + Built-in LTE for emergency support + Simple, lightweight design + Activity/health tracking + Amazing battery life Reasons to avoid - Incredibly expensive - Not your typical LTE smartwatch - Separate subscription plan required

One of the newest and best LTE smartwatches to hit the market is the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE. It works a bit differently than the other options you'll find. This running smartwatch is geared toward athletes who want premium safety features and connectivity without having to rely on their phones. Some of the key other features include 2-week battery life, GPS, full-color maps, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and so much more.

What most people will notice about the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE is the expensive price tag. With that said, it's important to understand how the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE differs from other smartwatches with LTE connectivity. It's not designed for voice calls, outgoing messages, or media streaming. Instead, you'll have full access to phone-free safety and tracking features, spectator messaging, and live event sharing.

The LTE connectivity is not dependent on your carrier. However, you will need a monthly subscription plan with Garmin, which is available under a six or 12-month contract. There are a few ways to take advantage of LTE connectivity. For example, the LiveTrack feature lets approved contacts follow your real-time workout and send motivational messages. You can store emergency contacts that will be notified if you need assistance during a run. If you have an emergency, you can use Garmin's Assistance Plus feature to send your name and location to a 24/7 call center that will coordinate with local emergency services on your behalf.

If you loved the Forerunner 945 and like the idea of having LTE connectivity, this might be the running smartwatch for you. However, it's important to understand just what this LTE connectivity offers. It's not like some of the other LTE models out there. The main purpose is to keep you safe and connected while you're running. If that makes the higher price tag worth it, the Forerunner 945 LTE could be a winner.

Best for Wear OS users: Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Smartwatch Hot new item Reasons to buy + Two gorgeous color options + Built-in GPS + Activity/health tracking + Google Pay + Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Only come in one size - Only available on Verizon - Missed opportunity for Snapdragon Wear 4100

Another great option to consider is the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. As you may know, it's the first Fossil wearable to offer LTE connectivity. While this is a great step forward for the company, this watch isn't exactly new. In fact, the name is familiar for a reason. The Fossil Gen 5 LTE includes everything you've already experienced on the original Fossil Gen 5 with LTE connectivity through Verizon baked in.

To recap, the features include built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google, Pay, and Google Assistant. Now, you can leave your behind when you head outside for a run or to the gym. But, of course, you'll still be able to stream music, track your route, receive calls/texts, and use Google Assistant.

The design is the same with a 45mm stainless steel case in Smoke or Rose Gold. The battery-saving modes let you choose how often you charge. Daily Mode lets you use most features, but you'll need to charge it nightly. Extended Mode lets you use essential features daily and charge it every few days. The less popular Time Only Mode turns your watch into a clock so that the battery can last over a week.

With all of this in mind, the only new feature you're getting is LTE connectivity. So if that's what you've been waiting for in a Fossil smartwatch, then it's time for a celebration. Other users, however, may view this as a missed opportunity for Fossil to make use of the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. Currently, you can purchase the Fossil Gen 5 LTE directly from the company or through Verizon.

Best for Apple users: Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Pretty but pricey Reasons to buy + Modern, attractive design + Two size options + Built-in GPS + Activity/health tracking + ECG, blood oxygen monitoring + Apple Fitness+ subscription available Reasons to avoid - So dang expensive - Not a big upgrade from predecessor - Not for Android users - Short battery life

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the latest releases from the company. While there may not be a ton of upgrades when you compare it to its predecessor, some iOS users might be willing to take the leap. The company also rolled out its new subscription service, Apple Fitness+, which works with Series 3 models and later. The service offers a library of video-led workouts. Choose your workout and display the video on the Apple device of your choice. During your activity, your real-time Apple Watch data will be displayed right on the screen.

Some of the key features you can expect include built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, an always-on altimeter for tracking floors climbed, ECG blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, and Apple Pay. The design hasn't changed much, but new color options include blue, red, gold, and graphite. The case material options are the same: aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Although, Apple has eliminated the ceramic case option with the Apple Watch Series 6. One upgrade is the S6 processor, which promises to run faster and longer than the previous model.

As you might've guessed, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still an insanely expensive device. So is it the best LTE smartwatch for iOS users right now? Probably. Keep in mind that if you don't want to spend a pretty penny on the latest model, many of the previous models also offer LTE connectivity. Another disappointment is the lackluster 18-hour battery life, which never seems to improve.

Best LTE smartwatch: How to choose

When it comes to finding a robust set of features and a stunning design, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best LTE smartwatch out there right now. It also happens to be one of the best Android smartwatches, so you get the best of both worlds with this wearable. In addition to LTE connectivity and the Wear OS 3 platform, you'll have a premium design that is available in different sizes, a solid health/fitness tracking suite, built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, ECG, BIA, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and more.

As you've probably gathered, each option on this list caters to a different type of smartwatch user. So if you have specific needs, you can choose the best LTE smartwatch that caters to those. The good news is there's something for everyone here. Considering how rapidly wearable technology has been advancing, it's safe to assume there will be many more LTE smartwatches to come soon.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Courtney Lynch is a freelance writer at Android Central. She's obsessed with all things health, fitness, and music. At any given time, she can be found checking out the latest and greatest gadgets while simultaneously petting her dog and sipping iced coffee.