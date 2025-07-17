The Google Pixel 10 is set to make its official debut on August 20, 2025, at the Made by Google event in New York City. We're expecting a handful of announcements, including the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and Pixel 10 Fold. Phew.

However, while new hardware is always exciting to see unveiled, is it actually worth waiting for the Google Pixel 10, or should you opt for a discounted Pixel 9 instead? The answer to this question varies greatly depending on which model you're looking to pick up, so let's take a look at what we're expecting Google to unveil and how it compares to the Pixel 9 family.

Should you wait for the Google Pixel 10?

If you're excited about Google's smallest, most affordable phone in the Pixel 10 lineup, I recommend waiting for the Pixel 10. Of all the models, the base Pixel 10 looks to be getting the most changes compared to the currently available Pixel 9. Here's a quick breakdown based on rumors:

Faster processor (~25% per rumors)

A telephoto camera (5x optical zoom according to leaks)

New sensors for the main and ultrawide cameras

Larger batteries

We don't expect any physical design changes from the Pixel 9 to the Pixel 10 other than the addition of that third camera on the back. This new camera would mark the first time Google has put a telephoto camera on a base Pixel model. One of the biggest reasons to choose the Pro model in the past was for the telephoto camera, so this makes the decision to get the base Pixel 10 much easier than in the past.

It's rumored that Google will be using smaller main and ultrawide camera sensors to fit this new telephoto camera in. While that sounds like a downgrade at first, we had this same concern with the Pixel 9a — which featured smaller sensors than the Pixel 8a — but it turned out that the camera was just fine. In other words, the Pixel 10 should be a camera upgrade on all counts.

Additionally, the new Tensor G5 processor, which is expected to debut in the Pixel 10, is reportedly around 25% faster than the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9. That's a big deal because Tensor speeds have been generally stagnant for years, and the latest leaked benchmarks are showing that the G5 is comparable to last year's best Snapdragon processor — a huge improvement over the Pixel 9.

Lastly, Google is reportedly increasing the battery capacity by a small amount. The Pixel 10 is rumored to ship with a 4,970mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 had a 4,700mAh battery. That might not make a huge difference in daily usage, but it could help get you through the end of the day without having to top up.

Should you wait for the Google Pixel 10 Pro or XL?

While Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Fold leaks have shown some interesting changes, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL look less exciting. If I had to buy a phone today and I was buying a Pixel, I'd just get the Pixel 9 Pro and be done with it. Here's what we expect to see when Google announces these phones in mid-August, per rumors:

Faster processor (~25% per rumors)

Larger batteries

Faster PWM rate

That's not a lot of changes year-over-year, and it makes for a less exciting August for Pro model fans. But that doesn't mean there won't be any upgrades, as the Tensor G5 upgrade could be worth it alone if you're into mobile gaming. A slight increase in battery sizes of about 150mAh for each model also means just a tad more juice to get through your day. Charging speeds are likely the same between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10.

The latest Geekbench leak for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold reveals that the Tensor G5 is performing at speeds comparable to those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, marking a significant improvement. Comparatively, the Tensor G4 performed roughly equivalent to a Galaxy S22 Ultra on a good day. That still means that Tensor doesn't match phones like the OnePlus 13 or Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of speed, but it might be enough to make up the difference for mobile gamers.

Folks who are sensitive to PWM dimming have been unable to use Pixel phones for a long time, but the Pixel 10 Pro line could change that with an improved PWM rate and a rumored accessibility feature for those with extra sensitivity. As someone who is PWM sensitive, this is music to my ears, meaning I could enjoy using a Pixel full-time again without getting a headache.

How about the cost?

We've seen rumors that the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will retain the same MSRP as the equivalent Pixel 9 models, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL is apparently getting a $100 price increase. During Prime Day, we saw the Pixel 9 Pro go for as low as $734, and it's clear that stores like Amazon and Best Buy are looking to get rid of their stock before the Pixel 10 needs to be on shelves.

If you're in the market for a base Pixel 10, I say wait. The changes look to be big enough to justify your patience, even if you'll end up spending more than if you picked up a discounted Pixel 9 right now. Folks interested in a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL are safe to grab a cheap Pixel 9 Pro/XL right now unless they fall into either of these two categories: gamers, and PWM sensitive people.

Gamers should wait for the Pixel 10 as the extra performance from Tensor G5 will likely make mobile games on a Pixel worth playing. PWM-sensitive people should wait to see what Google has in store for the Pixel 10 Pro series, as we've been told Google is working on something specifically for this subset of users.

If the Pixel 10 Pro XL ends up receiving the rumored $100 price bump, there's almost no reason to recommend buying that model over a discounted Pixel 9 Pro XL. Based on current trends, that means the Pixel 10 Pro XL would end up being roughly $400 more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL when it's on sale, and no upgrade is worth that kind of cost.