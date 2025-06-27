The Google Pixel 10 series is just around the corner, if history and annual product cycles have anything to say about it, and that means all the final secrets of Google's next flagship phones are slowly being leaked.

A new leak from Android Authority notes that Google may be upgrading the PWM dimming rate of the Pixel 10 Pro to 480Hz, an upgrade from the current rate of 240Hz. Samsung made this same upgrade with the Galaxy S24 family and kept the same 480Hz rate on the Galaxy S25 family.

However, Android Authority reports that they've only found hints that Google will be upgrading the Pro lineup, not the baseline Pixel 10. Not only that, but 480Hz doesn't come close to resolving the issue some users have with PWM dimming, as it still fails to meet basic IEEE flicker standards. For that, Google would have to use at least 1920Hz PWM dimming, while competitors like the Honor Magic 7 Pro use 4320Hz PWM dimming.

(Some) signs of hope

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Back in April, Google told me that it was "aware and investigating this" issue and that "you can expect updates later this year." Presumably, that meant the Pixel 10 series, and it looks like all signs point to some improvements coming down the pike.

When I spoke to Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman about the code found that hints at PWM dimming improvements, it seemed that Google might have an additional accessibility setting that further improves the PWM rate for users "with sensitive eyes," as the setting is named.

Phones like the OnePlus 13 and Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 already include accessibility settings for users with flicker sensitivity, so there's no reason Google can't do the same. This way, it could have the best of both worlds, providing excellent displays on Pixels while allowing them to be more eye-friendly.

My hope is that the rumored accessibility setting for sensitive eyes allows users to further upgrade this dimming rate, because 480Hz just isn't fast enough to help the problem.

I know Google can ramp up the PWM dimming rate to 10x the current rate and well beyond, as I proved when I upgraded the Pixel 8 Pro's PWM dimming rate to 4800Hz. Google often uses lower PWM rates because it can ensure the brightest displays on the market, but users like me care a lot more about the headaches these displays cause than the brightness level.

I want to use Pixels again

My hope is that Google brings the base PWM rate up for all users and offers a way for sensitive users like me to further ramp up the PWM dimming frequency. As it stands, I cannot use Pixel phones as my daily driver anymore because their incredibly bright displays flicker at too slow a rate and give me eye pain and headaches.

Otherwise, I'll have to wait at least another year until Google is able to further upgrade its displays to be friendlier to anyone with flicker sensitivity. Either way, we'll find out quite soon as we expect Google to announce the Pixel 10 in the next few weeks.