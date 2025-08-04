Google Pixel 10 Pro What's coming next The Google Pixel 10 Pro is only a month away, and is expected to bring much-needed upgrades. Rumors point to the handset including an improved Tensor G5 processor, inbuilt Qi2 magnets, and a larger battery. Pros Google could add built-in magnets for Qi2 and rumored "Pixelsnap" accessories

Tensor G5 should bring major improvements

Larger battery and faster charging

Android 16 out of the box Cons Thicker than Pixel 9 Pro

Much heavier than Galaxy S25

No rumored camera upgrades

Starts with 128GB base storage Samsung Galaxy S25 View at Amazon View at Mint Mobile Preorder at Samsung The compact flagship The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a few advantages over the rumored Pixel 10 Pro, including its compact size. It's thinner, lighter, and sports a smaller screen than even the current Pixel 9 Pro. On the inside, you get a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and other goodies. Pros Slim bezels & thin and light form factor

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with 12GB RAM

Runs overhauled One UI 7

Ships with both Google AI and Galaxy AI features Cons No inbuilt magnets for Qi2 support

No UWB on base model

Very old camera system

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is launching very soon, and it'll directly compete with the Galaxy S25. Google and Samsung each use different strategies to separate their flagship models. Google has the base model, Pro, and Pro XL, whereas Samsung uses a base model, Plus, and Ultra (plus the Edge, if you count it). This creates an interesting situation where the base Samsung Galaxy S25 will be competing with both the upcoming Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.

Ahead of Google's official unveiling of the Pixel 10 Pro in August, let's take a look at how this unreleased smartphone might compare to the current Galaxy S25. They're rumored to be more similar than you may think, each offering triple-camera systems on the back and smaller flagship-caliber displays. If you're in the market for a great compact flagship, you might be choosing between these two phones later this summer.

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Pricing and availability

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Google officially announced the Pixel 10 launch event, and the Made by Google 2025 showcase is set for Aug. 20. We expect to see the entire Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro, debut at this event alongside new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds models. Currently, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to keep its $999 starting price point, but it's possible that it will change ahead of its launch.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is rumored to start with 128GB of base storage for another year, with higher-priced upgrades available to 256GB, 512GB, and possibly 1TB configurations. It's reported that the phone will be available in four colorways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. For those keeping track at home, that's black, white, bluish-gray, and green in normal colors.

Meanwhile, Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 in January, and it has been available for purchase since February. The base model starts with 128GB of storage but is more accessible at a cheaper $799 retail price. Months after its official launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is frequently available much cheaper than that. You can get it in Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow colorways, as well as a few more Samsung online exclusive shades.

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Design and display

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 stayed true to its compact design and form factor. Google Pixel phones have been on the bulky side of the market comparatively, and in a way, the brand is likely sticking to that identity too with the Pixel 10 Pro. The phone is rumored to get thicker and heavier, but it's also rumored to add features like magnetic Qi2 charging, a larger battery capacity, and faster charging across the board.

Those who enjoy small phones will find comfort in the Galaxy S25's tiny feel. It's expected to be smaller than the Pixel 10 Pro by every measure, and by a wide margin. The device measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm and weighs 162 grams, which is seriously light. By comparison, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is said to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and weigh 207 grams, according to current rumors.

You get a lot in exchange for the bulkier feel. With that being said, the Pixel 10 Pro might feel gargantuan for some, and it'll only get worse when you start adding cases and screen protectors.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

A small part of the reason the Galaxy S25 is more compact than the rumored Pixel 10 Pro is due to its smaller display. The phone has a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display panel, which can support 120Hz variable refresh rates. It's covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the entire phone has an IP68 rating against dust and water. It's a gorgeous panel, but it is slightly smaller than the 6.3-inch screen on the Pixel 9 Pro and soon the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pixel 10 Pro will at the very least match the Pixel 9 Pro's display specifications, so we're likely looking at a 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel with roughly a 1280 x 2856 resolution. We may also get 120Hz variable refresh rate support and a 3,000-nit brightness level. Like the Galaxy S25, the Pixel 10 Pro should be secured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP68 certification.

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Google is reportedly planning a few key hardware upgrades for the Pixel 10 Pro. For starters, we can expect a Tensor G5 processor — that's a given. This year, the Tensor G5 is said to be manufactured by TSMC for the first time, which has people excited. It's possible the Tensor G5 will be more performant than any other Google chip thanks to TSMC's 3nm process node. It could mean the Pixel 10 Pro will finally be able to hang with Qualcomm-powered handsets in raw performance.

While Google is still trying to catch up to Qualcomm-powered phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a Qualcomm-powered phone. The Galaxy S25 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy mobile platform, which is a breakthrough SoC that may be the best in the world. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to match the Galaxy S25's 12GB of memory, but it probably won't beat the Snapdragon 8 Elite and performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 Pro (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy S25 OS Android 16 Seven years of OS upgrades One UI 7 (Android 15) Seven years of OS upgrades Display 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 1280 x 2856, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 3,000 nits peak 6.2-inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Tensor G5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP telephoto + 48MP ultrawide 50MP main + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide Front camera 42MP 12MP Ingress protection IP68 IP68 Connectivity Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Battery 4,870mAh 4,000mAh Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm; 207g 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm; 162g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow

Google may be prepping to beat Samsung in one key area: Qi2 support. It's true — the Samsung Galaxy S25 does support Qi2.1 via the Qi2 Ready spec. However, it requires a third-party case or magnet ring to connect to chargers and accessories. This is annoying, and Google might be finally addressing the problem by building the Qi2 magnets right into the Pixel 10 Pro.

It's reportedly part of a broader strategy for Pixel accessories, which could be part of a universal "Pixelsnap" brand. It's said to be a magnetic accessory ecosystem for Google Pixel products similar to Apple's MagSafe ecosystem on iOS. Best of all, the Pixel 10 Pro might support the new Qi2 25W fast-charging spec — but this is very new, and we could have to wait another year to get it.

Google is expected to ship the Pixel 10 Pro with Android 16, while the Galaxy S25 comes with the Android 15-based One UI 7. Both phones are covered by seven years of OS updates, and the Android 16 update for the Galaxy S25 is currently in the beta testing stage.

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Cameras

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Going based on the Pixel 9 Pro, the Google Pixel 10 Pro should have a triple-camera system on the rear, just like the Galaxy S25, but the Pixel may have the superior setup. Samsung hasn't updated its camera loadout in years. By comparison, even the smaller "Pro" Pixel usually features top-notch camera hardware. We're expecting at least a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide.

Notably, the Pixel 10 Pro's telephoto camera should support 5x optical zoom, which will beat out the Galaxy S25's 3x optical zoom support. With a 42MP front-facing camera, the Pixel 10 Pro is rumored to have the edge for selfies, too. It'll likely beat the 12MP selfie cam on the Galaxy S25.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The hardware is dated, and there's a big dropoff from the primary shooter to the secondary lenses.

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Which flagship will be best?

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Depending on your needs and price point, there will likely be plenty of reasons to choose either the Google Pixel 10 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S25. The Pixel 10 Pro will probably have a superior camera system, and it'll also bring a larger screen and battery, according to rumors. There's also talk of a more powerful Tensor G5 chip and support for QI2 with inbuilt magnets, which are nice perks.

However, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to retail for at least $1,000, and that's $200 more than the Galaxy S25 costs at full price. With ongoing discounts, you can regularly find the Galaxy S25 even more affordable than that, sweetening the deal. The Google Pixel 10 Pro might be better than the Galaxy S25, but will it be a few hundred dollars better?

Maybe not, especially considering the Galaxy S25 has plenty of perks of its own. It includes a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and a thin-and-light chassis. All told, current rumors point to the Pixel 10 Pro facing stiff competition from the Galaxy S25 when the new Google phone launches.