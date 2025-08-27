What you need to know

Samsung announces that its Virtual Unpacked event will be livestreamed on September 4 at 5 am ET.

Users are encouraged to tune in to see what's coming next from its Galaxy portfolio.

Samsung has already launched its Galaxy Buds 3 FE and Tab S10 Lite, which will hit the market in September.

We're expecting to hear more about the Galaxy Tab S11 series and potentially the Galaxy S25 FE.

Get ready for another Unpacked event, but this time, you won't have to leave the comfort of your home.

In a press release, Samsung announced that it will hold a Virtual Unpacked event on September 4. The event will take place at 5 am ET and will clue users into what's coming next from its Galaxy portfolio. Those interested can watch from the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, or the company's YouTube channel.

While we may have an idea about what's to come, the company only teases that you'll see "new" Galaxy devices. However, Samsung states consumers can now reserve its latest Galaxy Tab, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, and receive a $50 credit offer for other purchases.

Keep in mind that this reservation opportunity lasts until September 3, and purchases with the credit must be made between September 4 and October 5.

A new Galaxy is coming

(Image credit: Samsung)

So far, we've had official launches for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. Both products are designed to focus on delivering a more "value-focused" launch at a price point consumers may find more agreeable. There's a chance Samsung will showcase these devices during its Virtual Unpacked in September, but there are other highlights to consider.

We've been hearing rumors about a Galaxy S25 FE for quite a while now, and it seems like this virtual event could have those details. A more recent report claims that a launch for the S25 FE could happen sooner than we think, perhaps in September, after this newly revealed event. More than that, we have the expected Galaxy Tab S11 series, which could also stand in the spotlight early next month.

There was a report after Samsung's July Unpacked from an executive that stated the Galaxy Tab S11 series would launch "shortly after." It left speculation to believe that we'd see it either in August or September, more so toward the latter, as that would line up with the S10 series in 2024.