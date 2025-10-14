Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung confirmed today (Oct 14) that it will host a Galaxy event called "Worldwide Open" on October 21 at 10 pm ET.

This event will hold the full reveal of its XR headset, Project Moohan, and the multimodal AI capabilities it will deliver.

With confirmation now available, what we're interested in now is whether or not the U.S. will see a simultaneous launch.

Samsung is bringing viewers back to yet another Galaxy-tailored event this fall, as the company prepares to unveil what's next for AI and Android's XR platform.

In a press release to Android Central, Samsung said that users should prepare for the Galaxy event "Worlds Wide Open." This event is set to take place later this month on October 21 at 10 pm ET (7 pm PT). Worlds Wide Open will be streamed on Samsung's main site, as well as its YouTube channel. At the heart of the matter, we have what the company is preparing to talk about: Project Moohan, otherwise known as Samsung's first XR headset.

AI is said to have driven Samsung's focus with this headset, as it worked with partners like Google and Qualcomm.

Project Moohan is ready to bring consumers a headset that's well optimized with its AI software for immersive intelligence. Samsung teases that Project Moohan will "blend everyday utility with immersive new experiences, unlocking a whole new dimension of possibility and setting a new benchmark for XR."

Under this is Samsung's AI software, which the post alludes to having been given the multimodal treatment.

In preparation for the World Wide Open event, users can reserve "the latest Galaxy device are eligible to receive $100 credit." This credit can be put toward additional eligible product purchases.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

After so many rumors about when we could see Samsung's Project Moohan, and even a missed speculated date, we finally have confirmation.

In September, we were surprised by the headset's not-so-brief cameo at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. The device was on full display inside a glass case with Samsung's name plastered on it. Visitors could only see the headset from all angles, as the more exciting details, like its specifications and features, were still kept hidden. However, what it did was fuel the hype behind the company's first XR headset using its dedicated Android platform.

Some rumors suggest the device could feature Sony 4K micro-OLED displays, which could result in a 1.3-inch display internally. Samsung's already given a date, so we won't have to keep this guessing game going for much longer.

One thing we're still left wondering is whether or not the U.S. will see Project Moohan launching at the same time as South Korea. This is something earlier reports claimed could be intentional from Samsung as it "assesses" the headset's sales performance.