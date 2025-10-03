Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

An overseas report claims Samsung could begin its pre-registration period for its Galaxy XR headset in the next couple of weeks.

This period could run from October 15 to October 21, lining up with other rumors about its potential Unpacked event to reveal the device.

The Galaxy XR headset could launch on October 21, and rumors claim it'll feature a 1.3-inch display with 90fps capabilities and 3552×3840 resolution.

A lot is swirling about regarding Samsung's first Galaxy XR headset, but a new report suggests the date for those early birds.

A report from the South Korean publication Chosun Biz claims that Samsung is preparing to kick off its pre-registration period for its Galaxy XR headset (via SamMobile). Supposedly, Samsung is looking to run its pre-registration period for almost a week, going from October 15 to October 21 (six days in total). Of course, signing up gets you in there to actually pre-order the device a little quicker than others, as SamMobile notes.

If this report holds true, we can maybe expect an official pre-registration page on Samsung's website to appear in the next two weeks.

This Galaxy XR headset, also known as "Project Moohan," is once again rumored to debut with a price under Apple's Vision Pro headset. For context, Apple lists the Vision Pro with a starting price of $3,500. The South Korean publication also highlighted a statement from Samsung's president of device experience, Roh Tae-Moon, who stated the XR headset has "good comfort" when it comes to its weight and wearability. Additionally, TM Roh said, "voice control can deliver a refined user experience."

Specifics about the XR headset are still a curiosity for the masses, as the device's sudden Qualcomm appearance yielded nothing but a good look.

We're not far, now

(Image credit: The Elec)

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2025 was in September, and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy XR headset made a not-so-little cameo. The headset was proudly displayed in a glass case, giving visitors at the event a clear look at it from all angles. However, what people were most curious about, specs, features, etc., weren't readily available. It's known that this headset will feature OLEDoS tech. It was also speculated that the headset could sport photo editing, on-device AI (Galaxy AI), and more, thanks to Qualcomm's assistance.

Project Moohan will seemingly feature quite a bit of Gemini throughout its experience, too.

That display could be 1.3 inches with a 3552×3840 resolution and roughly 90fps capabilities, per recent leaks this year. Rumors about the headset's pre-registration might only fuel excitement, as we previously only had speculation on its launch date. Reports claim Samsung is looking at another Galaxy event this month, on October 21, to reveal the Galaxy XR headset. Samsung might not dive headfirst so quickly, as the company could come out of the gate initially with only 100,000 units.