Samsung plans to expand its Galaxy XR headset globally beyond South Korea and the U.S. next year.

The Galaxy XR will reportedly launch in Germany, France, Canada, and the UK in 2026.

Samsung is following a slow rollout strategy similar to Apple's Vision Pro global expansion.

Samsung's first-ever Android XR headset, the Galaxy XR, is currently available only in a few select countries. However, according to a report, Samsung is planning a global expansion for its Apple Vision Pro competitor, with more countries joining the list next year.

At present, Samsung's Galaxy XR is available only in its home country, South Korea, and in the U.S. Other regions, such as Europe and parts of Asia, were missing from Samsung's list of available markets when the headset launched. A new report, however, from SamMobile claims that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy XR in four additional countries in 2026.

According to the report, the next countries in line to get the Galaxy XR headset will be Germany, France, Canada, and the UK. The report does caution that the "list may not be final," and Samsung could add or remove countries as production of the headset expands and more mixed reality apps become available.

Samsung plans wider Galaxy XR rollout in 2026

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Like the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung appears to be taking a gradual approach with the Galaxy XR headset. Apple's headset also launched only in the U.S. initially before its global rollout, and now Samsung seems to be following a similar strategy.

Even though the Galaxy XR costs almost half as much as the Apple Vision Pro at $1,800, given the limited demand for such products out there, Samsung seems to be taking a cautious approach.

That said, the Galaxy XR is the first Android XR headset to officially reach the market. It's powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, and thanks to its ultra-high-resolution displays and Android XR platform, it can run nearly any Android app in real space with floating windows and multitasking support.

It's a great device not only for streaming videos and content but also as a solid replacement for monitors and TVs, thanks to its ultra-high-resolution displays, as noted by our own Nicholas Sutrich.