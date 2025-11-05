Samsung is restocking Galaxy XR controllers, but you'll have to act fast

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset launched at $1,800, quickly followed by sold-out controllers amid high demand.

Restocking notifications for controllers are being sent to select U.S. customers as Samsung addresses supply issues.

Without controllers, users struggle to fully utilize gaming and immersive features on the Galaxy XR headset.

The Galaxy XR headset launched just a few weeks ago in the US and South Korea with a $1,800 price tag. Samsung also launched a pair of controllers for its XR headset for an additional $250 or $175. However, shortly after the headset went live, these controllers were sold out due to high demand in the U.S.

The good news is that the Korean OEM has been busy restocking the controllers for the past few days. Considering people who've added the item to their wishlist or clicked on the "Notify me" button on Samsung's website are receiving emails stating that the" Galaxy XR controllers are back in stock." The email further stated that "We have good news. An item you asked us to track is back in stock. Act fast, supplies are still limited."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/Android Central)

Samsung appears to be working on bringing back these popular controllers, but it seems like only select individuals in the U.S. have so far received restock notifications, while Samsung's official website still says these controllers are currently out of stock, with a "It’s not you. It’s us. We can’t make them fast enough."

While Samsung has been clear that the Galaxy XR headset's sole purpose isn't just gaming, like the Meta Quest series. However, without these controllers, it would be tough to dive into more immersive VR games or PC-VR content, as these games simply won't work without them.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The controllers are supposedly very ergonomic and are equipped with 6 DoF tracking technology and analog sticks, which deliver precise interactions in the 3D space for enhanced experiences. The Galaxy XR headset could be used for other things like mixed-reality experiences, productivity tools, or even entertainment. This is definitely a setback as users won't be able to experience the headset's other core functionality.

For now, gaming enthusiasts have to wait it out and make do by operating the Galaxy XR with a mix of hand gestures, eye-tracking, and voice commands powered by Samsung and Google’s collaborative software, as the company plays catch up.