What you need to know

Samsung launched Galaxy XR, its first AI-native headset and the debut product under the new Android XR ecosystem co-developed with Google and Qualcomm.

Powered by Google's Gemini, the headset is designed to be an AI companion that sees and hears your world, responding naturally instead of just taking commands.

Built for long-term use, it features a lightweight frame, detachable light shield, and a separate battery pack for better weight distribution and up to 2.5 hours of use.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung is officially jumping headfirst into extended reality (XR) with the launch of Galaxy XR, its first AI-native headset and the debut product for the Android XR ecosystem. Announced today, the device marks the start of a long-term push from Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm to blend artificial intelligence with immersive computing, a move that could reshape how people work, play, and explore digital spaces.

At its core, the Galaxy XR is built on Android XR, a new platform co-developed by the three tech giants, with Google’s Gemini AI baked right in. This means it’s not just a headset running Android apps but also an AI-powered device that understands your surroundings, responds naturally through voice, vision, and gesture, and helps you manage tasks in a more human-like way. Think of it as a spatial computing assistant that doesn’t just take commands but sees what you see and reacts accordingly.

Samsung calls the Galaxy XR the first step in its XR journey, with more form factors — including AI glasses — already in the works. The headset’s design focuses on comfort for long sessions, using lightweight materials, a balanced frame, and a detachable light shield. The battery pack is separate, too, making the device lighter on the head while still lasting up to 2.5 hours on a charge.

Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, with 16GB of memory and a Micro-OLED display pushing 29 million pixels at up to 90Hz. The visuals are said to be sharp, immersive, and backed by immersive sound from a dual-speaker setup. It also tracks your head, hands, and eyes with precision using a mix of cameras and sensors.

Your favorite Android apps, reimagined in 3D

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

Out of the box, Galaxy XR supports familiar Android experiences in 3D form — Google Maps, YouTube, Google Photos, and even Circle to Search — all optimized for the new environment. You can navigate cities in 3D, explore YouTube videos with real-time AI context, or simply draw a circle in midair to identify objects around you. Google Photos’ new Media Auto Spatialization further adds depth to your 2D pictures and videos.

The headset also doubles as a personal theater, letting you stream in 4K, catch multiple sports games at once, or play AI-enhanced XR games where Gemini offers coaching and gameplay tips. For creators, tools like Adobe’s Project Pulsar make 3D editing and cinematic layering easy and intuitive.

From play to productivity: XR goes enterprise

Samsung isn’t stopping at consumer use either. The company is expanding Galaxy XR into enterprise, with partners like Samsung Heavy Industries using it for virtual shipbuilding training. It’s also working with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces ecosystem to help developers bring XR business solutions to life.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if the headset isn’t futuristic enough, Samsung’s also teasing upcoming AI glasses made with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, blending smart tech with high-end fashion.

The Galaxy XR is available starting October 21, 2025, for $1,800, through samsung.com and Samsung Experience Stores. Optional accessories like the Galaxy XR Controller and Travel Case go for $250 each. Early buyers get The Explorer Pack, a bundle worth over $1,000, which includes year-long access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and a mix of premium XR content.