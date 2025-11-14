Brace yourselves - Walmart's Black Friday sale is LIVE, and I'm rounding up the absolute best deals for Android users

Although the Black Friday sales are officially set to kick off on November 28th, retailers like Walmart have decided to ignore tradition altogether and drop their best deals early. Whether you want a discounted smartphone, tablet, or a fitness-focused wearable, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has you covered, and I'm here to gather all of the best deals so you don't have to go looking.

I've been working Black Friday events for over a decade now, so I know which tech deals are actually worth your time and which you can safely skip until later. Buying new tech feels like a big deal these days, so I don't take my recommendations lightly.

Fortunately, Walmart's sale is making my job a lot easier with deals like $290.99 off this 14-inch HP Chromebook, or this surprising third-party offer that knocks the price of the Google Pixel Watch 3 to only $178. There are plenty of other offers where those came from, so keep reading for more of my top picks!

Black Friday Walmart deals

HP 14" Chromebook (4GB RAM / 128GB): $409.99 $119 at Walmart

Whether you need a new laptop for work or play, the HP 14 is a solid option with a vibrant display, all-day battery life, and 4GB of RAM. At full price, you could probably find better Chromebooks, but Walmart's Black Friday sale will give you $290 off along with four free months of Apple Music and three months of Apple TV Plus.

Terramaster F4-424 4-Bay NAS: $499.99 $374.99 at Walmart

NAS server deals aren't particularly common, which is why I'm glad to see Walmart's Black Friday sale slash an epic $125 off the Terramaster F4-424, an absolute storage beast and one of the best NAS for Plex on the market.

onn. 11" Tablet Pro 128GB (2023): $99 $49 at Walmart

The 11-inch onn. Tablet Pro isn't going to win any awards for innovation. Sold exclusively through Walmart, the compact slab is designed to be a casual couch companion with good battery and enough power to handle basic tasks and streaming with ease. I wouldn't buy the tablet at full price, but slap on a 50% discount and it's the perfect stocking stuffer.

SOLPOWBEN 20,000mAh 12W Solar Power Bank: $65.99 $16.14 at Walmart

This 20,000mAh power bank lets you harness the power of the sun and charge up to six devices simultaneously, with ports and cables for USB-C, USB-A, Lightning, and more. Buy the compact power bank from Walmart during the big sale and it'll only cost you around 16 bucks!

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (LTE): $349.99 $178 at Walmart

This one's coming from a third-party seller that I'm unfamiliar with, so it's a bit of a wild card. Still, if you don't mind taking a small gamble, you could get the Google Pixel Watch 3 for as little as $178. This 2024 smartwatch boasts a stunning design with Wear OS and a ton of health and fitness tracking features.

FAQ

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday is November 28th, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. The big sale event is followed by Cyber Monday on December 1st. Although the sale has traditionally been limited to that one single day, Black Friday sales have been starting earlier and earlier in recent years, with some retailers launching their deals as early as November 1st.

Should I buy now or wait for Black Friday?

Although we're sure to see even more deals as we approach the official sale event, Walmart is calling this its official Black Friday sale, so there's no reason to wait if something catches your eye.

Who has the best Black Friday deals?

Big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart tend to have the best Black Friday offers, but if you're on the hunt for Android devices, it's worth checking with your phone carrier to see what deals they're offering around the holidays. Many carriers will drop massive trade-in opportunities and free phone deals if you're willing to make a change to your wireless plan.