An interview with Google's vice president of product management for ChromeOS, John Maletis, cleared the air regarding ChromeOS new Android-based stack.

According to Google, this move for ChromeOS is seen as an "evolution," as the company seeks to keep its software support commitments and the software itself around.

Google announced that ChromeOS would move to this new stack in November, called AluminumOS, which is seemingly primed for heaps of AI.

Google made a ChromeOS announcement late last year that had people buzzing, but now the company's vice president is clearing the air.

Those at ChromeUnboxed had the opportunity to sit down with Google's vice president of product management for ChromeOS, John Maletis. Their purpose was to discuss the company's shift, moving ChromeOS to a new Android-based stack called AluminumOS in November. Major speculation wondered if ChromeOS was done for, but Maletis informs the publication that those worries can be put to rest. Maletis states, "I’ve seen speculation in the press around us giving up on Chromebooks and that is so far from the case."

The publication highlights the views of Maletis and Google on ChromeOS. Due to its scale, dropping the software isn't possible. Software support was another object of concern, to which Maletis confirms that the 10-year commitment isn't vanishing.

He states that this shift into an Android-based stack is more of an "evolution" for ChromeOS, rather than Google phasing it out.

Toward the discussion's end, Maletis told ChromeUnboxed that there might be some variation between devices utilizing AluminumOS and the standard ChromeOS we know. "Migration" from the old to the new could be possible, but it seems as though the details surrounding that will be hashed out when/if that happens.

