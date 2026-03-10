Google I/O 2026: How to watch and what you need to know

Click for next article

Google I/O is easily one of the company's most important events of the year. While Google saves its big hardware reveals for the Made by Google Pixel event later in the year, I/O is where everything else takes center stage. This is where we hear about Android, Workspace, AI, Gemini, and all the software updates that shape Google's ecosystem.

For 2026, Google has confirmed that I/O will run across two days, May 19 and 20. The main keynote will kick things off at 1 p.m. ET, followed by multiple developer sessions and workshops spread throughout the event.

The Android Central team will be there in person to watch it all unfold and bring you the latest updates straight from the ground.

That said, this year, I/O is shaping up to be a big one, with major updates expected across Google's services and platforms. If you're wondering how to watch I/O 2026 live and what announcements to expect, here's everything we know so far.

When is Google I/O 2026?

(Image credit: Android Central)

This year's Google I/O kicks off on May 19, with the main keynote starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. As it has done in recent years, Google first hinted at the dates through an online puzzle that leveraged Gemini 3 in some way, before officially confirming them shortly after.

The keynote will once again take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. And like previous years, Google will livestream the entire event for those who can't attend in person. If you do want to attend in person, you can register to watch the keynote live alongside developers and partners, with full details below.

How to register and watch the Google I/O 2026 keynote/sessions

(Image credit: Google)

Alongside confirming the dates, Google opened registrations for I/O 2026. Developers interested in attending can register on the official I/O website for free.

It's worth noting that this follows a lottery or invitation-style system, so signing up doesn't automatically guarantee a spot at the keynote. Even if you're not selected, registering ensures you stay updated on all things, including schedules and session details, as the event gets closer.

That said, you don't need to register to watch the keynote live. Like previous years, Google will livestream the entire event through the official I/O website and its YouTube channel, making it accessible to anyone around the world.

However, the YouTube listing for I/O 2026 isn't live yet, but we expect it to go up closer to May 19. We'll update this page once Google publishes the livestream and embed it here for easy access.

What to expect from Google I/O 2026?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As for what to expect from Google I/O 2026, the event is shaping up to be one of Google's most important conferences in recent years. Not just because of Gemini or AI, but because after many years, Google is rumored to be working on multiple operating systems that could finally take center stage.

Android 17 will obviously be a major talking point. Beyond some of the beta changes we have already seen, I expect Google to outline a clearer roadmap for large-screen devices, foldables, and desktop-style Android computing.

No major UI overhaul is expected, although some rumors suggest Google may experiment with more iOS-like blur and glass effects across parts of the OS.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In addition to Android 17, Android XR should receive significant stage time. Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy XR headset, but with more XR hardware expected this year, Google will likely demonstrate how Android XR scales across headsets and smart glasses.

Google is also said to be collaborating with Samsung on its own smart glasses, which are confirmed to arrive this year, so we could get our first proper look at a commercial product during the keynote.

Of course, Gemini will remain central to the conversation. Google is expected to share updates not only about the chatbot but also about deeper integrations across Search, Chrome, Workspace, as well as Android experiences.

(Image credit: Android Central)

We may also hear more about Google's rumored desktop ambitions. Aluminium OS hasn't been officially confirmed, but if Google is serious about unifying Android and ChromeOS, I/O would be the ideal stage for it.

As in previous years, Android Central will be on the ground at Google I/O, bringing you full coverage and the latest updates from the keynote. We'll also host a live blog during the event so you can follow along in real time. Be sure to tune in on May 19 for live coverage.