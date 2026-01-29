Samsung confirms its next-generation AR glasses will arrive this year

What you need to know

Samsung has officially confirmed its next-generation AR glasses will launch in 2026 as part of its broader AI hardware roadmap.

The confirmation came during Samsung's earnings call, where it also highlighted plans for multimodal AI across devices.

Samsung is developing the AR glasses with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, with two models reportedly in the works.

Samsung has officially confirmed that its 'next-generation AR glasses' will arrive in 2026.

During its earnings call earlier today, Samsung reported that profits nearly tripled and said it plans to strengthen its lead in the AI chip race by launching new HBM4 products.

Alongside that, Seong Cho, EVP of Mobile Experiences, also confirmed that as part of its roadmap for this year, Samsung plans to deliver 'rich, immersive multimodal AI experiences' across a range of devices, including smartphones and "next-generation AR glasses."

This is the first time Samsung has officially shared a timeline for its upcoming AI glasses. The company first teased its Android XR glasses in October 2025 and later launched a full-fledged Galaxy XR headset.

However, Samsung has remained largely silent on smart glasses since then, making this the first concrete update on the form factor from the brand.

What we know about Samsung's AR glasses so far

(Image credit: Google)

Samsung has previously confirmed that it's developing its smart glasses with Google in collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The four companies are reportedly working on two AR glasses models, one with an in-lens display similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Display and another more basic pair resembling the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2).

These glasses are expected to run Android XR, but likely a stripped-down version compared to Galaxy XR to support lower-power hardware. Reports from GalaxyClub also suggest the glasses could feature a built-in 12 MP camera with autofocus, a Qualcomm AR chipset, and a 155 mAh battery.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Samsung has confirmed a 2026 launch window, the exact timing remains unclear, though some reports point to the second half of the year.

Android Central's Take

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for AR glasses. We saw a flood of smart glasses from hundreds of brands at CES 2026, and now it looks like Google and Samsung are ready to enter the space as well.

I expect more maturity from these companies compared to many current players, as most AI glasses today offer similar features like music playback, cameras, and voice commands. With Samsung and Google building on a proper Android base layer, there is likely much more in store, and I cannot wait to see what they deliver.