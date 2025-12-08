Google unveils the future of XR: New features for Galaxy XR and upcoming smart glasses teased

What you need to know

Google unveils exciting features for Galaxy XR headset during The Android Show: XR Edition.

Introducing Project Aura by XReal, providing an immersive overlay experience for work and entertainment.

New AI glasses and Developer Preview 3 announced to enhance user experiences in XR technology.

Google is wrapping up this year with some significant developments in its virtual reality space, which is being highlighted today during The Android Show: XR Edition. During the show, Google offered a glimpse into the progress it has made with its Android XR smartglasses, and also announced some new capabilities coming to Samsung's Galaxy XR headset starting today(Dec. 8).

Starting off with Galaxy XR's new tricks, which Google says are designed to "help you fully experience the spatial capabilities of Android XR and allow you to fit your headset naturally into the things you do every day."

With the Galaxy XR's new "PC Connect" ability, users will be able to expand their workspace beyond the desktop to the headset, then pull in their desktop or a window from their computer and place it side-by-side with native apps from Google Play. This feature is super cool for when you need a multi-screen view to get things done, or if you'd like a more spatial view of the game you've been playing on the PC.

The Android Show | XR Edition - YouTube Watch On

Next up, Google is introducing "Travel mode," which is designed to transform any small area, such as a flight cabin, into an immersive workspace or personal home theater when you're stuck in the same space for several hours, allowing you to stay connected while on the go.

Speaking of work, the tech giant is also bringing "Likeness," a feature that will create a" realistic digital representation of your face that mirrors your facial expressions and hand gestures in real-time." This means that even though you're wearing the Galaxy XR headset, others will be able to see your reactions and expressions in real-time, making interactions feel more natural.

All of these features for the Galaxy XR Headset are currently in the Beta phase, and users can head to the Help center to get more information on how to try these tricks out.