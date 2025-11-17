What you need to know

Google is apparently adding a new “XR headset” chip that shows headset-specific screenshots, reviews, and app details in the Play Store.

A dedicated XR section now appears under the Apps and Games tabs, making mixed-reality and VR apps much easier to find.

The update is timed perfectly to support the impending launch of major devices like the Samsung Galaxy XR headset.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google is introducing a major XR upgrade for the Play Store that will change how Android users find apps for their mixed reality headsets.

The folks at Android Authority have spotted a new “XR headset” chip alongside the usual phone, tablet, Chromebook, and TV compatibility chips you see on Play Store app listings. When you tap this chip, the Play Store apparently displays screenshots, reviews, and details specific to the immersive format, giving you a preview of exactly how an app behaves when you strap on a headset.

This update also extends to the browsing experience: under both the Apps and Games tabs, the “Other devices” filter now includes a dedicated XR headset section, making it easier to discover apps designed for mixed reality and VR environments.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

This change comes at the right time, as Android is moving into XR hardware. Google and Samsung’s new Galaxy XR headset is a key part of that push, and Google is trying to avoid a situation where the hardware launches before the content ecosystem is ready. With Google organizing the Play Store around XR, consumers won’t have to hunt for compatible apps one by one.

Ecosystem expansion

Google's ambitions stretch well past a single partner. Google’s clearly making sure Android apps work smoothly across the wider XR landscape. You can see that in platforms like Valve’s Steam Frame VR, which is expected to run Android apps and is speeding up XR content support with its own developer kit program. So, improving the Play Store’s XR features now helps Android stay important as more companies join the mixed-reality market.

From the user's perspective, this simplifies everything. If you’re considering buying an Android-powered headset, or already planning to pick up the Galaxy XR when it hits store shelves, the Play Store’s new layout makes it clear which apps are built for immersive use. The revamp gives you a cleaner preview experience, better context from other XR users, and an easier way to browse apps designed specifically for spatial environments.

For Google, this is a smart first step. Building the content structure early makes things easier for both developers and users later on, so Android will have a strong ecosystem ready before XR hardware becomes mainstream.