Google teases the Future of Android XR, with Gemini giving main character energy

What you need to know

Google teases Android Show: XR Edition livestreaming on December 8 to discuss the future of XR technology.

Gemini integration in Galaxy XR enhances user experience with interactive features and real-world search capabilities.

We're hoping to see the "Memory feature" for location tracking of personal items using XR devices.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google seems to be ringing in the holidays on a great note! It just silently dropped a teaser of the "Android Show: XR Edition" showcasing two Android bots wearing the Galaxy XR headset and the rumoured XR smart glasses.

The show is set to be livestreamed on December 8, where Google will talk all about the "Future of Android XR." During the show, the tech giant is expected to discuss "all things XR across glasses, headsets, and everything in between." Which seems exciting since the Galaxy XR headset just launched in October, and now we may get a glimpse at the progress Google and Android have made on smartglasses—and we aren't complaining! The tease does showcase the bot wearing glasses with a tiny lens on one side.

Don’t miss The Android Show | XR Edition on Dec 8 - YouTube Watch On

Additionally, Google says that we will get to "Hear how with Gemini by your side, you can have a more conversational, contextual, and helpful experience," all within the 30-minute show. A dedicated teaser page was also spotted by 9to5Google, which allows you to set a reminder for the show, asking enthusiasts to "Mark their calendars to learn about the latest XR innovations and experiences at The Android Show," much like the YouTube teaser, which also features a "notify me" button.

Galaxy XR is already loaded with so much of Gemini, including Gemini Live, including the real-world search experience that comes with Circle to Search, and the immersive view in Google Maps that basically makes you feel that you're exploring a new touristy spot right from the comfort of your couch. Gemini also offers route suggestions and personalized information, or historical facts based on what you're looking at.

Glasses with Android XR, as seen at #GoogleIO 👓 - YouTube Watch On

While the future of XR is still a mystery, we'd definitely like to see the Memory feature that Google showed us at I/O earlier this year, where Gemini will use the cameras on the XR devices to log the location of real-world items. You could later ask, "Hey Gemini, where did I leave my keys?" and it would show you where it last saw them.

So if you're as excited as we are about this end-of-the-year reveal, then go ahead and hit the "notify me" button to watch the action unfold in real time.