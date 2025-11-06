Android Central and 9to5Google join forces to discuss the Galaxy XR, Android XR, and what it means for the future of VR and smart glasses

By published

We chat about the launch of Galaxy XR, Android XR, the future of smart glasses, and much more with 9to5Google's Will Sattelberg.

The thumbnail for the Nov 3, 2025 edition of 9to5Google&#039;s The Sideload podcast featuring guest Nick Sutrich
(Image credit: 9to5Google)
I also write a weekly XR-centric column called AC thVRsday that goes live on, you guessed it, Thursdays. If you're not familiar with the term XR, it stands for eXtended Reality and covers the gamut of AR and VR devices. That's everything from smart glasses like Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses to full-fledged, premium VR headsets like Samsung's newly launched Galaxy XR.

If you're looking for something specific, Will was kind enough to list out the timestamps for all the major topics:

  • 00:00:00 – Intro
  • 00:01:02 – Nick’s VR experience
  • 00:10:04 – Galaxy VR
  • 00:23:20 – Samsung’s current-gen rivals
  • 00:35:32 – Where VR excels
  • 00:48:03 – Smart glasses
  • 01:06:48 – Laser Dance
  • 01:11:16 – Wrap-up

Google's Android XR is a brand new version of Android built specifically for XR devices, and while the Galaxy XR mixed reality headset is the first Android XR device to market, we're expecting a treasure trove of smart glasses to use the operating system next year.

That includes companies like Samsung and Xreal, who are expected to debut a wide range of products including display-less AI glasses and even full-fledged AR glasses. What are your thoughts on XR, as a whole? Are you excited about smart glasses, can't wait to get a top-notch VR headset, or have another opinion? Let us know! We'd love to hear it.

Nicholas Sutrich
Nicholas Sutrich
Senior Content Producer — Smartphones & VR
Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011. Reach him on Twitter or Instagram @Gwanatu

