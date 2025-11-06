Android Central and 9to5Google join forces to discuss the Galaxy XR, Android XR, and what it means for the future of VR and smart glasses

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Looking for something listen to during your commute? Then we've got the podcast for you! I sat down with 9to5Google's Will Sattelberg this past week to discuss the launch of Android XR, the Galaxy XR, and everything those products mean for the future of XR on the November 3, 2025 edition of The Sideload podcast.

When Will asked me to be a guest on the show, I knew there was no way I could turn it down. We've been covering the Samsung Galaxy XR in depth at Android Central since before the launch, getting our hands on the elusive headset three times before it went to retail.

I also write a weekly XR-centric column called AC thVRsday that goes live on, you guessed it, Thursdays. If you're not familiar with the term XR, it stands for eXtended Reality and covers the gamut of AR and VR devices. That's everything from smart glasses like Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses to full-fledged, premium VR headsets like Samsung's newly launched Galaxy XR.

(Virtual) Reality Bites with Nick Sutrich - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for something specific, Will was kind enough to list out the timestamps for all the major topics:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:01:02 – Nick’s VR experience

00:10:04 – Galaxy VR

00:23:20 – Samsung’s current-gen rivals

00:35:32 – Where VR excels

00:48:03 – Smart glasses

01:06:48 – Laser Dance

01:11:16 – Wrap-up

Google's Android XR is a brand new version of Android built specifically for XR devices, and while the Galaxy XR mixed reality headset is the first Android XR device to market, we're expecting a treasure trove of smart glasses to use the operating system next year.

That includes companies like Samsung and Xreal, who are expected to debut a wide range of products including display-less AI glasses and even full-fledged AR glasses. What are your thoughts on XR, as a whole? Are you excited about smart glasses, can't wait to get a top-notch VR headset, or have another opinion? Let us know! We'd love to hear it.