How to buy the Samsung Galaxy XR headset - early deals and what you need to know

Have you ever wanted to slap a laptop onto your face? Me neither, but there are many folks who do, and even more folks who are hoping to buy the new Samsung Galaxy XR headset this holiday season. This guide will tell you how you can order your very own XR today, how you could possibly save some money on the purchase, and what all of it means for the state of mixed reality in 2025/2026.

The result of a longstanding collaboration between Samsung and Google, the Galaxy XR headset finally hit store shelves on October 21st. We've already used the XR a good bit, and it's clear that Apple and Meta have some new competition in the world of AR and VR headsets.

Just like the Vision Pro, Samsung's premium headset is more than just a gaming console, utilizing a Snapdragon chipset to give users the ability to surf the web, game, and stream their favorite content - all at the same time. And unlike the competition from Apple and Meta, Google has confirmed that all of the Android apps in the Google Play store will be available to the Galaxy XR straight out of the box.

So how do you buy it? Well, as of writing, you can only buy the Galaxy XR headset directly from Samsung, and it'll cost you a pretty penny. Let's dive in.

Samsung Galaxy XR deals

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset 256GB: $1,799.99 at Samsung At this time, you can only buy the Galaxy XR directly from Samsung. The headset costs $1,800, but if you order before the end of the year, you'll get a bunch of free stuff through the "Explorer Pack", such as a year of YouTube Premium alongside a year of Google AI Pro, NBA League Pass, Calm Premium, and more. This package deal pretty much sets you up for a premium mixed reality experience straight out of the box, and while the price tag is still steep, hopefully the freebies can lessen the blow. The big question now is whether we might see better Samsung deals on the XR as we approach Black Friday. At this point it's too soon to say, but I wouldn't count on it unless the headset reaches other stores, such as Amazon and Best Buy, very soon.

Samsung Galaxy XR FAQ

What is the Samsung Galaxy XR?

The result of a collaboration between Samsung and Google, the Galaxy XR is a next-generation mixed reality headset packed full of cutting-edge hardware and its own bespoke version of Android.

Unlike some VR headsets, which are primarily geared towards gaming, the XR is more like Samsung's answer to the Apple Vision Pro, offering users the ability to enjoy entertainment, productivity, and social media apps all in one device (and at the same time). There's a reason we keep calling it a "laptop for your face".

The XR is designed to be comfortable enough to wear for hours on end, and the lack of required controllers means that the headset is easy to carry and use wherever you are. The XR comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a considerably faster chipset than what's found in the Meta Quest 3, while the 3552 x 3840 resolution display is one of the best we've ever seen in a headset.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy XR cost?

The Galaxy XR headset costs $1,799.99 for the 256GB version, or around $75 per month if you pay through Samsung financing. That's obviously pretty expensive, but it's still way more affordable than the Apple Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499.

Your purchase of the Galaxy XR will also come with a protective cover, light shields, a battery pack, cables, and more, not to mention all of the free entertainment services included in the "Explorer Pack" detailed above.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Should I wait for Black Friday to buy the Samsung Galaxy XR?

It's unlikely that the Samsung Galaxy XR will appear in very many Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales this year, but you never know. It'll largely depend on whether or not traditional retailers like Amazon and Best Buy start carrying the device before the end of the year.

That being said, since Samsung's "Explorer Pack" offer is available until the end of the year, it couldn't hurt to wait a few weeks and see what happens as the Black Friday sales go live. Needless to say, I'll be updating this guide with any new deals as they go live, so feel free to check back later to see what's new.