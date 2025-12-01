The great Cyber Monday smart glasses sale has begun, but these deals only last a few more hours!

Looking to grab a pair of smart display glasses for cheap on Cyber Monday? Our three highest-rated smart glasses are all on deep discount, and the RayNeo Air 3s Pro is even cheaper now than it was on Black Friday, down to an impressive $234. But Xreal and Viture are also offering compelling sales that aren't to be trifled with!

Xreal One, Viture Luma Pro, and RayNeo Air 3s Pro all provide you with a massive wearable OLED display in a svelte glasses form factor, allowing you to plug them into your smartphone, Steam Deck, laptop, or several other devices. That gives you a personal, private screen that won't hurt your neck. But how do you choose between the three? Price isn't the only answer!

Whether you're looking for the best image quality, lowest price, or widest range of compatible products, I'm here to help you make the right choice today.

Best overall smart display glasses

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Xreal One has been our top choice since it launched earlier this year. My Xreal One review will help you understand what makes it the best if you want all the details, but the skinny is that Xreal One glasses come with the industry's first-ever dedicated chipset, allowing it to do things no other pair of glasses can. They're also down to $399, the lowest price we've seen yet; a full $100 off!

Paramount to that experience is the ability to "mount" the virtual screen to an imaginary wall in front of you. When you plug Xreal One into any compatible device, the virtual screen in front of you stays in place just as a physical TV or monitor would, so y