Be like me: this Xreal One Prime Day deal will save your neck and TONS of cash

If you're in the market for a pair of smart glasses, it's pretty tough to choose. So many of them look nearly identical and all claim to be the best, but there's only one real best in town: Xreal One, and they're at their lowest price of all time with this $130 off Prime Day deal! That makes them even cheaper than before tariffs jacked up the prices.

Xreal One has sat at the top of our best smart glasses list since they debuted earlier this year, and it's for one big reason: they just work. That sounds really stupid for any tech product, but if you've ever used a pair of smart display glasses before, you'll know how frustrating many of them can be.

When you plug a pair of Xreal One glasses into a Steam Deck, smartphone, tablet, computer, PS5, or something else, you're immediately greeted with a giant virtual screen that stays in place like a proper monitor. That means you can comfortably move your head around and the monitor stays in place, just as if you mounted a physical monitor on an imaginary desk in front of you. No other pair does this, and it's why you should pick them over all the others!

Save $130 Xreal One: was $579 now $449 at Amazon There's no turning back once you try Xreal One. These smart display glasses put a giant virtual monitor in front of you with full spatial tracking so you can move around without getting motion sickness. Plus, with tons of comfort options and excellent hardware design, you'll be wondering why you didn't pick up a pair sooner (but will be glad because they're $130 off now)!

✅Recommended if: you hate looking down at your laptop or portable gaming console and getting neck pain, you take long trips and need a "home away from home" desk, or you just need a way to focus on your work without distractions.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a pair of smart glasses with a camera or AI functions. Stick with Ray-Ban Meta for that, instead.

Personally, I love using Xreal One while traveling for work or pleasure. When you're on a plane trying to get work done, it's nothing short of harrowing attempting to work on your laptop on those tiny seatback trays. Not only are they stupidly cramped and will surely give you neck pain from having to look down, but you can get your laptop crushed by a reclining seat!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When I use Xreal One with my laptop on a plane, I keep the laptop almost completely closed, leaving just enough room for my hands to type and use the touch pad. This not only keeps the laptop from damage, but using the glasses saves my neck since I can look forward instead of down. It also doubles as a privacy filter since no one around you can see what's on your smart glasses.

The same advantages hold true for when I'm gaming on my Steam Deck on a plane. No one can laugh at me while I constantly die in Elden Ring, and I can have a far more comfortable posture since I'm not holding my arms at a 90-degree vertical angle the entire flight. Plus, the eye-friendly DC-dimmed micro-OLED displays on Xreal One glasses give me the best picture possible, all without a headache. It's epic winning!