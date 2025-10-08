Viture smart glasses: Get 4 things for the price of 1 on Prime Day!

Grab Viture Pro smart glasses, an official 8BitDo x Viture controller, and a Switch 2 dock for under the normal price of JUST the glasses!

A pair of Viture Pro glasses with the Viture Pro Neckband, 8BitDo x Viture Bluetooth controller, the Viture Mobile Dock, and the Nintendo Switch adapter
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Looking to pick up a pair of smart display glasses this year? You could opt for a pair of Xreal One glasses for $449 (that's the sale price), or you could pick up a pair of Viture Pro smart glasses, an amazing 8BitDo controller, the Viture Pro Mobile Dock, and a Switch 2 mount for the less than a pair of glasses. The four items are $427 in total, to be exact.

To get started, you'll want to add a pair of Viture Pro glasses to your cart, on sale right now for $299. Then, you'll want to add this 8BitDo controller to your cart since it's totally free with the purchase of a pair of Viture Pro glasses. Viture Pro is one of my all-time favorite smart glasses, not just because they're great, but because Viture's ecosystem of products is so strong.

Viture Pro
Save 40% ($200)
Viture Pro: was $499 now $299 at Amazon

Get started with a Viture megapack that's on sale during Prime Day for less than the normal price of JUST the glasses! These smart glasses plug into most smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles to give you a giant personal micro-OLED display that'll keep you from getting neck pain while playing on the go. Start by adding these glasses to the cart, then grab:

A free Viture x 8BitDo controller with glasses purchase 🎮

Viture Pro Mobile Dock: $129 $99 at Amazon

Mobile dock mount for Switch 2: $29 $19 at Viture

View Deal

To take advantage of the full deal, you'll also want to grab the Viture Pro Mobile Dock, on sale today for $99. Lastly, for maximum convenience, you'll want to buy the Switch 2 mount for the mobile dock, also on sale today for $19.

Follow my guide to update the Dock's firmware, plug it into your Nintendo Switch 2, and enjoy beautiful OLED gaming on the go in privacy thanks to your Viture glasses.

Now, you've got a mobile battlestation that'll keep you entertained for hours. Since that Viture Pro Mobile Dock has a giant 10,000mAh battery inside, it'll keep your Switch 2 powered for an additional 4-6 hours, depending on what you're playing. Even better, you can hook up a second pair of Viture smart glasses to the dock, letting you play two-player games on the go.

Nicholas Sutrich
Nicholas Sutrich
Senior Content Producer — Smartphones & VR
Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011. Reach him on Twitter or Instagram @Gwanatu

