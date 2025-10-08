Viture smart glasses: Get 4 things for the price of 1 on Prime Day!

Looking to pick up a pair of smart display glasses this year? You could opt for a pair of Xreal One glasses for $449 (that's the sale price), or you could pick up a pair of Viture Pro smart glasses, an amazing 8BitDo controller, the Viture Pro Mobile Dock, and a Switch 2 mount for the less than a pair of glasses. The four items are $427 in total, to be exact.

To get started, you'll want to add a pair of Viture Pro glasses to your cart, on sale right now for $299. Then, you'll want to add this 8BitDo controller to your cart since it's totally free with the purchase of a pair of Viture Pro glasses. Viture Pro is one of my all-time favorite smart glasses, not just because they're great, but because Viture's ecosystem of products is so strong.

To take advantage of the full deal, you'll also want to grab the Viture Pro Mobile Dock, on sale today for $99. Lastly, for maximum convenience, you'll want to buy the Switch 2 mount for the mobile dock, also on sale today for $19.

Follow my guide to update the Dock's firmware, plug it into your Nintendo Switch 2, and enjoy beautiful OLED gaming on the go in privacy thanks to your Viture glasses.

Now, you've got a mobile battlestation that'll keep you entertained for hours. Since that Viture Pro Mobile Dock has a giant 10,000mAh battery inside, it'll keep your Switch 2 powered for an additional 4-6 hours, depending on what you're playing. Even better, you can hook up a second pair of Viture smart glasses to the dock, letting you play two-player games on the go.