The affordable Meta Quest 3S scored a RARE discount during Amazon Prime Day - here's why that matters

Ready to get your Christmas shopping done nearly 3 months before the big day? I know I am, which is exactly why I'm grabbing this Meta Quest 3S 18% off deal before it expires at the end of the day today, October 8.

My wife and I regularly play VR games together, but she uses our son's Meta Quest 3S when she plays. I'd love to get her the standard Meta Quest 3, but given that the Meta Quest 3S is half the price of a Quest 3 during Prime Day, our budget will be happier with this choice.

This deal not only slashes $50 off the price, but it also includes either $45 worth of Gorilla Tag coins or a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, depending on your preference. Not only that, but it's packed with three months of Meta Quest Plus, the monthly subscription service that gets you access to tons of games all year long.

Just like a Nintendo Switch 2, the Meta Quest 3S is a portable gaming console you can play anywhere you'd like. You don't need to hook it up to a PC or phone to make it work. Just put it on your head and go! It's absolutely bonkers what $249 can get you these days.

The Quest 3S packs in the same powerful hardware of the Quest 3, so you can play the latest games with the best graphics and still be confident that you've got years worth of new games still to come. Dozens of new games come out every month on the Quest, and we've got some big names like Thief VR, Marvel's Deadpool VR, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons, and plenty more debuting before the end of this year.

There's no video game console that will be more affordable than the Quest 3S this year, and with thousands of great games to play, this is the right time to pick one up.