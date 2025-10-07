Most official Meta Quest accessories suck, but these two are actually worth buying on Prime Day

See that thin gray face pad on my Meta Quest 3S in the photo above? That's the Meta Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface, and it's one of only two official Meta Quest accessories you should ever spend your money on. Seriously, most of the things Meta makes for its own headsets are pretty terrible, but this one is fantastic, and it's 22% off for Prime Day!

It all starts with the mesh enclosure that wraps around the frame. That mesh ensures supreme breathability — hence, the name of the product — and both keeps your face from sweating a bunch and those lenses from fogging up. It's a funny solution for a weird problem but, hey, I'm all here for it.

This Meta Quest 3S only facial interface includes an easy-to-clean silicone pad that rests softly on your face, further entrenching this as an excellent solution for active VR players. Pair this with one of the excellent BoboVR headstraps on sale for Prime Day and you'll be a real VR hero this year.

As the Amazon listing name says, this puppy installs in seconds and can even be safely insatlled by a preschooler who likes to put all of the shapes into the square hole. Just pop the old facial interface off, push the new one on until it clicks, and you're good to go!

Now, if you prefer the Meta Quest 3 and still want something semi-similar, Meta makes a facial interface that's ideal for mixed reality gaming on the more expensive Quest 3 model.

As you might guess, this one should mainly be used for mixed reality games since you can see the whole room around you. Otherwise, some players will find themselves disoriented if they try to use this in a VR game that expects your peripheral vision to be covered up.

The open facial interface isn't on sale for Prime Day this year, but it doesn't often go on sale, anyway. The last time we saw it on discount was back in April for some random reason and that was only a few bucks off. Not worth waiting for even if it does go on sale in two months for Black Friday, anyway.

I love using the open facial interface any time I'm:

A) Worried about hitting someone or something in my room while playing, or

B) Playing mixed reality games, as this gives me a wide view of the room I'm in and makes mixed reality games feel extremely realistic.

As you can see above, I can see right out the side of the headset, as well as slightly above and below to ensure there's nothing in my way while I play. Like the breathable interface for the Quest 3S, this one gives your face plenty of breathability, making it quite ideal for extra active games.