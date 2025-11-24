Two of my favorite Quest 3 accessories are on deep discount ahead of Black Friday

If you've got a Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S, you'll know that while these headsets are amazing in their own right, two things aren't the best out of the box: long-term comfort, and battery life. Thankfully, the Yoges battery headstrap fixes both of those problems in one fell swoop, and now at $36.09, making it $100 less than the official Meta Elite battery headstrap.

If you've only used the default cloth headstrap this entire time, you have no idea what you're missing. Not only does this Elite-style strap add a substantial amount of comfort due to its rigid construction and supple padding around the top and back of your head, but it's also unbelievably easy to