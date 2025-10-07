Don't be a dodo! These BoboVR Meta Quest 3 accessory deals are almost extinct

I love gaming on my Meta Quest 3, but there's no denying how uncomfortable that stock headstrap is. Thankfully, three universally-loved BoboVR headstraps are on sale for Prime Day, with the classic style coming in at an incredible $39.99 out the door. This sale ends October 8, 2025, so be sure to jump on the deal ASAP before it's gone!

BoboVR's headstraps are stupid comfortable and all come with a brilliant hot-swappable, magnetically detachable, rechargeable battery pack that'll add about 2 hours to your headset's playtime. Since you can hot-swap these, it's easy to grab a few additional batteries and lengthen your sessions, or just drop a battery on if you somehow forgot to keep your headset charged.

All three of these amazing headstraps will work on a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S. Here's how to choose between the three options this Prime Day:

Save 20% BoboVR M3 Pro: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The classic BoboVR headstrap design is also known as a "halo-style strap" and includes a plush forehead pad and angled, flexible plastic strap that wraps another plush cushion around your head. It's fully adjustable and can even be angled to fit any head shape or size, making it the best choice for most people. ✅Recommended if: you hate the pressure VR headsets can put on your face. This headstrap design removes all the weight from your face and evenly distributes it around your forehead and the base of your skull, instead. ❌Skip this deal if: you play a lot of active games or workout in VR. Since it doesn't pull the headset tightly onto your face, it can wobble a lot if you're flinging your head around constantly. If you just play "normal" VR games, this isn't a problem. 🔋Get even longer battery life 🔋 - BoboVR charger + extra battery: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 20% BoboVR S3 Pro: was $89.99 now $71.99 at Amazon Meta Quest gamers who find themselves dripping with sweat by the end of every VR session need to get the BoboVR S3 Pro. This headstrap uses the classic BoboVR halo-style strap design but improves it with a built-in fan to keep your face as cool as possible. Plus, the battery indicator light in the side arm will keep you from wondering how much juice is left. ✅Recommended if: you sweat a lot in VR. Seriously, there's nothing worse than that nastiness dripping down your face when you're just about to hit a high score or make the winning shot. ❌Skip this deal if: you don't play long VR sessions or just want something cheaper. This is pretty much as premium as you get as far as headstraps are concerned. 🔋Get even longer battery life 🔋 - BoboVR B100 ultra-high capacity battery: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 20% BoboVR E3 Pro: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon If you're not a fan of halo-style headstraps or typically use your headset for working out (or playing lots of Beat Saber), the BoboVR E3 Pro is the right choice. ✅Recommended if: you are a very active VR gamer and whip your head back and forth a lot. This strap will keep the Quest 3 or 3S tight on your face and still includes a fantastic hot-swappable magnetic battery pack for extra-long play sessions. ❌Skip this deal if: you're not a fan of weight on your face. This is an "elite-style" strap that uses a horizontally-mounted headband to compress the headset tightly to your face. 🔋Get even longer battery life 🔋 - BoboVR B100 ultra-high capacity battery: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

I've been using BoboVR products for years and never hesitate to recommend them. If you're looking for an option that has hot-swappable batteries, there's simply no better choice. Each battery pack is 5,000 or 10,000mAh in capacity, which will double or quadruple your Meta Quest 3 or 3S's playtime, respectively.

Those battery packs are all recharged via a simple USB-C port, so any old phone charger you have lying around will work. Each headstrap type comes with one battery, but you can always order extra to keep the fun going for longer. Check the blocks for each product above, as I linked the correct battery for each headstrap type.

Remember that while the batteries might be model-specific, all three of these straps work for either the Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S, so you can game in comfort even if you opted for the more economical Quest 3S model!