November is officially upon us, and you know what that means! Deals galore! Best Buy hardly waited until the calendar flipped before it started offering a variety of deals on everything from phones to tablets and of course, Chromebooks.

The retailer is currently hosting an array of "Early Black Friday Deals," with a subset of "Doorbusters" for even better savings. This is actually pretty great as it means you don't have to wait a few more weeks if you've been eyeing up a new Chromebook, as there's a good chance it's on sale now.

This time around, there are a few early Black Friday Chromebook deals that particularly stuck out to me, each of which are targeting a different audience.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus (8GB/256GB): $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy <p>Those looking for a traditional Chromebook with an ultra-thin design and a big screen can stop their search. The Galaxy Chromebook Plus is one of the best Chromebooks that money can buy, with its gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display, and is light enough that you'll barely even notice it in your bag. Plus, this was the first Chromebook to ship with the new "Quick Insert" key, when it debuted last year.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47773&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fcomputing%2Fchromebooks%2Fgalaxy-chromebook-plus%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-chromebook-plus-15-6-intel-core-3-256gb-neptune-blue-xe550xga-kc1us%2F" target="_blank"><strong>Samsung - $599.99<strong> Those looking for a traditional Chromebook with an ultra-thin design and a big screen can stop their search. The Galaxy Chromebook Plus is one of the best Chromebooks that money can buy, with its gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display, and is light enough that you'll barely even notice it in your bag. Plus, this was the first Chromebook to ship with the new "Quick Insert" key, when it debuted last year. Price check: Samsung - $599.99

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (4GB/128GB): $399 $249 at Best Buy <p>What if you're on the other end of the spectrum, and need a Chromebook that's just about as versatile as you could want? The Chromebook Duet 11 is practically perfect, thanks to its 11-inch touchscreen display, which is also compatible with the best USI pens. Not just that, but since the Duet 11 is actually a tablet, we're thankful that Lenovo includes the Keyboard Cover in the box, so you can use it as a tablet or a laptop.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Flaptops%2Flenovo%2Flenovo-edu-chromebooks%2Flenovo-chromebook-duet-gen-9-11-inch-mediatek%2Flen101l0047" target="_blank"><strong>Lenovo - $359<strong> | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-Chromebook-Processor-LPDDR4X-4266MHz-83HH0001US%2Fdp%2FB0DPF48KP2%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon (8GB/128GB) - $335 What if you're on the other end of the spectrum, and need a Chromebook that's just about as versatile as you could want? The Chromebook Duet 11 is practically perfect, thanks to its 11-inch touchscreen display, which is also compatible with the best USI pens. Not just that, but since the Duet 11 is actually a tablet, we're thankful that Lenovo includes the Keyboard Cover in the box, so you can use it as a tablet or a laptop. Price check: Lenovo - $359 | Amazon (8GB/128GB) - $335

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 (8GB/128GB): $479 $299 at Best Buy <p>Sometimes it's just nice to get a Chromebook that's reliable, is compatible with the latest features, and has an unassuming design. That's where Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 comes into play, as it sports the same classic design that we've seen time and time again. It features the largest screen of this group with its 16-inch display, making it great for working with side-by-side app windows, or for sitting back and enjoying a movie. Sometimes it's just nice to get a Chromebook that's reliable, is compatible with the latest features, and has an unassuming design. That's where Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 comes into play, as it sports the same classic design that we've seen time and time again. It features the largest screen of this group with its 16-inch display, making it great for working with side-by-side app windows, or for sitting back and enjoying a movie.

ASUS CX14 Chromebook Plus (8GB/128GB): $429 $249 at Best Buy <p>Rounding out the pack is another "under-the-radar" option as the ASUS CX14 Chromebook Plus is $180 off, bringing the price down to just $249. This is likely going to fly off the shelves at this price, as you're getting a performant Chromebook that just gets the job done, and is still lightweight and compact. And frankly, I might just grab one of these as an early Christmas present because who knows if it'll be this cheap come Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Rounding out the pack is another "under-the-radar" option as the ASUS CX14 Chromebook Plus is $180 off, bringing the price down to just $249. This is likely going to fly off the shelves at this price, as you're getting a performant Chromebook that just gets the job done, and is still lightweight and compact. And frankly, I might just grab one of these as an early Christmas present because who knows if it'll be this cheap come Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

It's no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times of the year to pick up new tech, and this is usually the time we see Chromebooks drop to their lowest prices. That said, if you happen to miss out on these deals, don't fret. I suspect Best Buy and other retailers will be hosting a bunch of deals throughout the entire month and into December.

That's another one of the nice things about all of these retailers vying for our holiday dollars; if a sale on something specific ends at one place, you'll likely find it somewhere else. Of course, that's not always the case, but it's just something to keep in mind as your start checking things off of your gift shopping list.