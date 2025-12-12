The TOP 5 best Chromebook deals from Walmart's holiday sale - epic savings from ASUS, Lenovo, HP, and more

Deals
By published

I'd place that order ASAP if you're hoping for Christmas delivery!

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook review
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Chromebooks seem to be the hot gift item this holiday season, and luckily for us, there are plenty of deals to make these devices cheap enough to stash under the tree. Walmart's holiday sale has a bounty of these discounted laptops on display at the moment, and I've dropped a selection of my favorites below.

My TOP 5 Chromebook deals from Walmart's holiday sale