What you need to know

Asus announced the launch of its CX14 and CX15 Chromebooks and Chromebook Plus models.

The Chromebook Plus versions deliver built-in Google AI features, 12 months of Google One AI Premium for its 14-inch and 15.6-inch FHD display laptops.

Asus highlights the ability for consumers to remove the bottom cover, meaning you can reach its components with ease in case of issues.

The company states its laptops will walk the affordability line; however, its exact pricing was not stated.

Asus is here for springtime with a couple of new Chromebooks and Chromebook Plus additions that walk the affordable line.

In a press release, the Taiwanese company announced the new Asus Chromebook Plus CX14 and CX15. The CX15 series is the larger of the duo of laptops coming from the Asus kitchen, as it sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300nits of peak brightness and the Intel Core 3 N355​ CPU. Asus states this screen offers a "wide-viewing-angle" with an 87% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive and full experience.

The post also highlights the laptop's 180-degree hinge. This will let consumers flip their CX15 laptop into more "versatile" positions alongside the available touchscreen option.

What's more, Asus draws attention to the wealth of Google AI features present in its CX15 Chromebook Plus model. Not only will users find tools to help with creativity and productivity, but the company highlights 12 months of Google One AI Premium "at no extra cost" when purchasing the device. Users gain Gemini Advanced, 2TB of Cloud storage, and more.

If you're taking video calls, the CX15 Chromebook Plus delivers AI-powered features to enhance your camera's clarity and reduce your audio's background noise.

Asus Chromebook Plus

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is pushing the idea of a tough, affordable Chromebook Plus with the CX15. The model has been met with MIL-STD-810H US military-grade standard certification, meaning it can take some bumps. Moreover, the laptop has been outfitted with a redesigned bottom cover. Now, with four screws implemented, consumers can disassemble the bottom of the laptop to reach its components easily if there's an issue.

Consumers can quickly hook up a secondary (external) monitor using the laptop's HDMI port.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asus CX14, CX15 Chromebook

(Image credit: Asus)

Meanwhile, we have the Asus CX14 Chromebook Plus, which mirrors the capabilities of the CX15 version. One of its main differences is that it offers a slightly smaller 14-inch FHD display, but users continue to receive the same built-in Google AI features and more.

The company offers base CX14 and CX15 Chromebooks with a 14-inch and 15.6-inch FHD display, respectively. It doesn't appear that the base models offer Google's AI built-in, so users will have to look at the Chromebook Plus offerings instead. The same military-grade toughness and removable bottom cover are featured on the base CX14 and CX15 laptops, too.

Asus states its laptops are available in seven chic colors: Quiet Blue, Fabric Blue, Pure Grey, Misty Grey, Misty Green, Cream Pink, and Rock Grey. However, there are three different finishes users can choose, depending on which model they've purchased.

The press release did not state the exact pricing of the latest Asus Chromebooks and Chromebook Plus models; however, it highlights their "affordable" tag. More information should become available soon.