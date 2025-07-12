This big HP Chromebook is $270 off this weekend for Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale

'Tis the season for cheap Chromebook deals, even though Prime Day is over. You can still catch a wide range of discounts from competing retailers, including Best Buy's choice to chop $270 off the price of this 15.6-inch HP Chromebook for the weekend.

This 15.6-inch HP Chromebook is just $180, offering 64GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the user-friendly Chrome OS. While it's certainly a budget-level laptop and isn't as powerful as some premium devices, it's a great pick for those looking for something affordable for surfing the web and other light-duty tasks.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Laptop (64GB): $449.00 $179.00 at Best Buy It's not super common to find a decent Chromebook for under $200, but this year Best Buy has chopped the price of this 15.6-inch Chromebook to just $180, marking $270 in savings. This basic Chromebook features 64GB of storage, a basic HD display, and the well-liked Chrome OS.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic laptop for low-level tasks like surfing the web; you prefer a laptop with a larger screen than average; having a budget price is a major priority for you, and you don't need anything too fancy.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a 2-in-1 laptop that also includes a touchscreen; you need something with more than 64GB of storage; you're looking for a powerful laptop that can handle performance-heavy tasks.

HP's Chromebooks offer a solid netbook experience, featuring basic hardware that's perfect for web browsing and other tasks that aren't too power-intensive. This particular deal is for the 15.6-inch LED version of the laptop, which has a 1366 x 768 resolution with 250 nits of brightness. While it doesn't have much in the way of storage, it does feature 8GB of RAM that makes it suitable for multitasking.

Additionally, it has a basic Intel N200 CPU with boost clock speeds of up to 3.7GHz, and includes two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. To be sure, you're not going to get a premium laptop out of this device, but if you need something user-friendly and affordable, this is a pretty solid deal. The Prime Day Chromebook deals may be done, but this Best Buy offer is the next best thing.