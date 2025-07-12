Time's running out on this crazy Prime Day deal for the Google TV Streamer
I use it every day, and it's become my favorite streaming device.
It seems like just yesterday, we had a new streaming device to talk about almost every month. Nowadays, things have mostly calmed down, with Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku leading the charge. Last year, Google shifted its focus, as it introduced the Google TV Streamer 4K, while also retiring the beloved Chromecast line.
Now, the Google TV Streamer sits atop the mountain in Google's ecosystem, operating as both a smart home hub and an excellent 4K streaming device. It wasn't really something that I expected to be part of the Prime Day festivities, but as it turns out, it's actually $15 off over at Amazon.
Google TV Streamer 4K: $99.99 $84 at Amazon
The Google TV Streamer represents a major shift in Google's strategy, offering a modern design and a bunch of great smart home features. It's also quite a bit more performant than a Chromecast, along with an excellent remote and more.
💲Alternative deal: Get the onn Google TV 4K Pro for 10% off at Walmart
✅Recommended if: you have an old Chromecast or other streaming device that just isn't cutting it anymore.
❌Skip this deal if: you want a streaming device, but would prefer something a bit less expensive, like the Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick.
One of the common complaints with the Chromecast was that there just wasn't enough built-in storage, so you'd run out of space pretty quickly. Google thankfully rectified that with the TV Streamer, as it includes 32GB of storage. And if that isn't enough, you can connect a USB-C hub and a thumb drive to expand it even further.
There are also a few AI features on board, but they aren't really intrusive and are more novelty than anything else. However, the biggest reason why I love the TV Streamer is that it can basically turn my TV into a massive smart display.
Google integrated both Matter and a Thread Border Router into the TV Streamer, ensuring that it would be compatible with just about any smart home ecosystem. Of course, it works best when you use the Google Home app, but if you take the time to set up Home Assistant, you can connect and control all of your smart home devices right from the Google Home app.
I'm not sure what the future holds for the Google TV Streamer, but it's still performing well enough that it's not something I've even thought about.
