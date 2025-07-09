I'm not waiting for the Pixel 10 with this stupidly good Pixel 9 Pro Prime Day deal

I've seen a lot of good deals during the 4-day Prime Day event this year but, realistically, the best deals are the ones that save you money now and in the future. Case in point, this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal that'll save you $265 and get you an amazing phone without having to wait for Google to announce the next model.

The Pixel 9 Pro was awarded phone of the year 2024 at Android Central because of its impressive power-to-size ratio. Normally, smaller phones would get second-rate specs because manufacturers couldn't fit all the big-boy cameras or most powerful processors into a smaller package, but that wasn't the case with the Pixel 9 Pro. It had everything the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL did, all at a better price and a pocket-friendly size.

While we expect Google to announce the Pixel 10 series sometime in the next month or so, all the rumors point to the Pixel 10 Pro selling for at least $1,000 when it debuts. Personally, I'd rather grab a great phone now and save a ton of cash than wait for something that might have marginally better specs.

Sometimes, it's best to wait for the next generation before making a purchasing decision. But all rumors and leaks point to the Pixel 10 Pro being an incredibly iterative update on the Pixel 9 Pro, so much that I feel like it's not worth waiting if you're someone who buys phones outright.

Based on what we know, the design won't be changing, the camera hardware won't be any different, the display likely won't be changing, and while Google is switching manufacturers for the Tensor G5 chipset in the Pixel 10, rumors and leaks show that it's unlikely to be a big upgrade from the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9.

Android 16 will be rolling out to Pixel users very soon, making Pixels the first phones to get the latest version of the world's most popular operating system, complete with fun new features, and you can expect this to happen every year until support ends in August 2031. And don't forget that Pixel 9 Pro users get a free year of the new Google AI Pro subscription!

All this spells plenty of reasons to save the $265 and grab a Pixel 9 Pro now instead of waiting for the Pixel 10 Pro.