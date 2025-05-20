What you need to know

Google launched AI Pro and AI Ultra subscriptions on May 20, with the latter initially exclusive to the U.S.

AI Pro builds upon the Gemini Advanced plan, integrating AI across Google apps and offering tools like Flow and Notebook LM.

AI Ultra comes as a premium tier, comprising advanced AI models like Veo 3 and 2.5 Pro Deep Think.

It further has early access to experimental features, and notably increased storage, along with YouTube Premium.

Google has announced two new subscription plans at its annual developer conference dubbed Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra.

These new plans are rolling out today (May 20), wherein the AI Ultra plan is only available for the U.S. with a promise of expansion to more countries soon.

The new Google AI Pro subscription appears to be an advanced version of the popular Gemini Advanced plan as it also includes a full suite of AI products with higher rate limits, the Gemini app, and the inclusion of Flow (new AI filmmaking tool), Notebook LM, and more.

(Image credit: Google)

The newly announced Gemini integration across Gmail, Docs, and Vids is also part of the new Google AI Pro plan. Other perks include the Whisk tool — a Veo 2-powered image-to-video creation tool, up to 2 TB of storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

The Google AI Ultra plan, on the other hand, which the company calls a VIP pass to Google AI, is priced at $249.99 per month; however, first-time users will get 50 percent off for the first three months, making it handy at $129.99 per month.

The Gemini app as part of the AI Ultra plan includes exclusive features like Veo 3 (Google’s latest video generation model), wherein the Pro plan comprises Veo 2. Similarly, it includes the 2.5 Pro Deep Think model, whereas the Pro plan comprises the 2.5 Pro deep research model. The NotebookLM also integrates the highest limits, and the AI plan includes the best model capabilities that are said to be getting added later this year.

(Image credit: Google)

Other experimental features like Project Mariner (early access) — that allows for the streamlined tasks with an agentic research prototype — are included in the AI Ultra plan. Besides, with Gemini in the Ultra plan, users will get early access to an Agent Mode — an upcoming experimental capability arriving on desktop.

In a shared press release, Google further explains that by simply putting out an objective, Gemini intelligently orchestrates the steps to achieve it. These can include a combination of advanced features like live web browsing, in-depth research, and smart integrations with Google apps, and to further manage complex, multi-step tasks.

Lastly, this Ultra plan also gives users a YouTube Premium individual plan alongside getting a whopping 30TB of total storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail.