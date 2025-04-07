What you need to know

Google has launched a fun interface for all those Pokémon fanatics out there, to relive their childhood.

The fun animation pops up with users search for a Pokémon, and they're prompted by a Pokéball to catch it.

Google even provides hints for this Pokémon hunt, so the user can catch 151 first generation Pokémon.

Google comes up with fun ways to interact with its users. Be it through Google Doodles or fun puzzles to make Google Search less redundant. This time, the tech giant is taking the Easter egg hunt to another level.

It looks like a collaboration between Google and the Pokémon Company that allows users to "catch" 151 first generation Pokémon and then add it to their Pokédex within their Google search profile.

To participate in this hunt, users must sign in to their Google account and look for the first Pokémon that pops into their heads. Then, a Pokéball appears at the bottom right corner of their screens. When tapped, it will attempt to catch the Pokémon in question.

(Image credit: Google)

Once the Pokémon is caught, the user will be prompted to continue searching for the rest of them with a hint to each Pokémon in the list.

According to Polygon, Google sent them a news release stating that a Legendary or Mythical Pokémon will require Master Balls to catch, which can be earned by catching regular Pokémon. For instance, once you catch the first 20 Pokémon, you'll be given a Master Ball with a hint for the legendary Pokémon.

At each checkpoint, you can only capture the specific legendary Pokémon that corresponds to the silhouette that Google shows you. Any attempt to catch a different legendary Pokémon will cause the Poké ball to open, and users will lose the Pokémon.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi / Android Central)

The publication further adds that Google didn't cite any reward for the person who catches em' all. However, it did note that “searches for ‘Pokemon card’ reached an all-time high in the US” this February.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's probably just a fun interface to bring back nostalgic memories for some, while the satisfaction of catching all the Pokémon without running around the city for them.

It is important to note that Google's new Pokédex widget is only available on mobile and requires logging into a Google account to save your progress.

This isn't the first time that Google has tapped into nostalgia. Last year, for Easter, Search was turned into the retro "Block Breaker" game. Like the original game, Breakout, users had a single paddle, one ball, and four rows of Google-colored bricks to break into.