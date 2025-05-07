What you need to know

Google rolls out a new feature exclusively for iOS users that will help break down complex texts.

This feature, dubbed "Simplify," will use AI to spot jargon or technical text, making it easier for the user to understand.

All users need to do is tap the "Simplify" icon when it appears within the Google app, and users will see a simpler version of the highlighted text pop up on their screens

Google is rolling out an exclusive Gemini-backed feature for iOS users on its Google App. The tech giant announced this feature, dubbed "Simplify", in the Keyword earlier today (May 6).

As the name suggests, this feature breaks down complex concepts into easily understandable text. This is particularly useful when users are trying to learn about something new on the web; they might come across content that uses jargon or technical concepts they're not familiar with.

Google added that Simplify "uses AI to make dense text on the web easier to understand — without leaving a web page." Thus, people can understand long, winding words seamlessly without losing their research/reading flow.

According to the tech giant, the goal here is to simplify text while making sure that the meaning of the original text isn't lost along the way. Google refers to this as "minimally lossy" simplification.

Before rolling out this feature on a large scale, Google Research tested this on a large cohort of nearly 4.500 participants, who were handpicked for topic expertise.

"We used 31 diverse, real-world text excerpts across domains known for complexity: medical research, biology, law, finance, literature, philosophy, aerospace, and computer science," Google stated.

These participants were given either the original text, the simplified version, or both. Following this, these users were tested on their ability to retain the text. And were judged based on two conditions: one where they could refer back to the text while answering questions, and one where they could not.

This resulted in people who read the simplified text understanding the information significantly better and retaining it more compared to reading the original complex text.

To use Simplify, select any complex text on a web page you’re visiting in the Google app. Tap the “Simplify” icon that appears, and a new window with a simpler version of the text will pop up.

iOS users with the latest version of the Google App might spot this new feature in action starting today. While it remains unclear when this could roll out to Android users, Android Central has reached out to the tech giant and will update this article when we have more information.