What you need to know

Google's SVP of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, briefly teased that Gemini is headed to more places later this fall.

Osterloh states users can expect Gemini in their "car, TV, smart speaker, and smart display in the home."

The Made by Google event in NYC held a surprising AI smart speaker that's yet to be released, and word about "Gemini for Home."

Google slipped in a quick teaser about what's to come for its AI, Gemini, and it seems users should prepare for it in even more places.

The senior vice president of devices and service at Google, Rick Osterloh, quickly glossed over where users can expect Gemini to appear next this week (via 9to5Google). While chatting with Jimmy Fallon during the Made by Google event, Osterloh said Gemini "is coming to your car, to TV, and to your smart speaker, and smart display in the home" sometime this year in the fall.

Osterloh added, "It's going to be everywhere. It's gotta be everywhere that you are."

Of course, Osterloh slipped in another quick teaser, but this time it's about Google creating smart glasses with Gemini at its center. Osterloh didn't give specifics about when we could see Gemini's arrival in these places. The "fall" gives us the remainder of Q3 and two-thirds of Q4 2025 (October and November). Hopefully, we see Gemini rollout sooner rather than later. Either way, at least we have a general timeframe to look out for.

Bits of teasers, here and there

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

The Gemini coming to smart speakers and displays teaser goes hand-in-hand with Google's other teaser during the event: a brand new speaker. It was during a quick cameo segment with Lando Norris, where he was speaking with Gemini through a new Google speaker with a colorful blue and purple changing ring light beneath it. While so much more has supposedly surfaced about this unreleased product, Google gave it a proper name.

Soon after, Google posted about "Gemini for Home," its plan to bring the AI model directly into its smart home ecosystem. The company states users can prepare for a "more powerful assistant" to debut in early access in October. Google states Gemini's helpfulness improves, allowing users to do away with "rigid commands" when speaking to it. Gemini Live is also heading to smart home devices, and Google states users need only say "Hey Google" once before speaking to it naturally without the wake phrase.

When it comes to Android Auto, Brady Snyder, a contributor here at Android Central, had a chance to try out the experience during I/O 2025. Essentially, Gemini's inclusion in cars turns your phone from a necessity to an "option." Gemini's ability to understand what you're saying naturally only amplifies its usefulness when you're trying to turn on your defroster or raise the A/C when it's hot.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even then, Google teased that Gemini was headed to cars "later this year," and it looks like fall is where we should look.