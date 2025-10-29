What you need to know

Google is rolling out Gemini to more devices, including Google Home and Google TV Streamer soon.

The company confirmed Gemini will arrive on Google TV and other devices "this winter."

Gemini will enhance Google TV with smarter, conversational AI and richer on-screen responses.

Google has been gradually adding Gemini to more services this year. The company has finally started rolling out Gemini to Google Home devices after announcing it in October 2025, and now a new report confirms that Gemini is also headed to the Google TV Streamer sooner than expected.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google confirmed on its Nest Community forum that Gemini is coming to Google TV Streamer and other devices "this winter." Previously, the company gave a vague “later this year” timeline, but has now narrowed it down, giving us hope that the smarter Google Assistant will reach our favorite streaming device in the coming months.

Even though Google has been expanding Gemini's availability across its apps and services, it's currently available on only a few Google TV models, such as the TCL QM9K Google TV. A Reddit user recently reported seeing the Gemini setup screen on their Sony Bravia TV, but overall availability remains limited for now.

Thankfully, we now know Google's flagship streaming device will get AI integration soon. This should also pave the way for Gemini to arrive on other Google TV streaming devices, such as Walmart's onn and Nvidia Shield TV.

Gemini on Google TV will deliver a better experience than the current Google Assistant. It will let users ask complex questions in natural language, like "What happened in the last episode of Riverdale?" and even request recipes or other information, all with a large visual output right on the TV screen.

For those unfamiliar, the Google TV Streamer is the company's flagship streaming device and the company's competitor to Apple TV 4K. It supports 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The device also supports new smart home standards like Matter and Thread, and even includes a customizable remote button you can map to anything.

