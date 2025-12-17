Android TV just replaced the Discover tab with something more useful

What you need to know

Google is replacing the Discover tab on Android TV with a new Free tab focused entirely on ad-supported content.

Content from Discover is not removed but moved to the Home tab for easier access without opening a separate section.

Google TV Freeplay has expanded past 250 free channels, adding nearly 50 new ad-supported streaming options.

Google is seemingly killing the Discover tab on Android TV and replacing it with a new Free tab that brings all free-to-stream content into one place.

For a while now, Android TVs have offered a Discover section that lets users find new content to watch. The content surfaced there is based on your personalization, watchlist, and trending titles. However, it now appears that Google has started moving this content directly into the Home tab instead.

As reported by Android Authority, Google has begun replacing the Discover tab on Android TV devices. The Discover tab is no longer visible on some Android TV 10 devices, with the company swapping it out for a new Free tab. As the name suggests, this section serves as a central hub for all free-to-stream, ad-supported content.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Don't worry, the content that previously appeared in the Discover section isn't going away. Google seems to be simply relocating it to the Home tab. This makes sense, as users can now discover and stream recommended content without having to manually open a separate Discover section.

The change appears to be rolling out via a server-side update, and Google hasn't pushed a specific software update for Android TV devices yet. If you don't see the new Free tab on your Android TV home screen, it should start appearing in the coming days.

Freeplay adds dozens of new free channels on Android TV

Speaking of free-to-stream content, Google has significantly expanded its Freeplay library over the past few months. Google TV Freeplay already offers over 200 free channels, and that number continues to grow.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google TV Freeplay has now crossed 250 channels in its library. Nearly 50 new channels have been added in the last month or so, including NBC Sports Now, NBC Comedy Vault, Universal Movies, Universal Action, SNL Vault, and several others.

While some of these channels still require installing third-party apps, you'll now be able to discover and access this free content more easily on your Android TV through the new Free tab.