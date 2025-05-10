What you need to know

The Onn 4K Plus is an upcoming Google TV-powered streaming device priced under $30, as revealed by a leaked Walmart listing.

The key features of the device include a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision Atmos, Google Assistant, Google Cast, and smart home control capabilities.

This affordable device appears to be a viable replacement for the discontinued Chromecast with Google TV (4K), potentially undercutting competitors.

Walmart has some decent replacements for Google’s Chromecasts with its set of Onn streaming devices. Now, a new listing (now removed) revealed a supposedly upcoming streaming device dubbed Onn 4K Plus.

The pulled-out listing (spotted by 9to5Google) showcases the upcoming Onn 4K Plus streaming device, which features Google TV and has an attractive price retailing just under $30. The publication further notes that the same streaming device was leaked through some photos early last month, as it was accidentally posted on a review site.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Walmart/ via 9to5Google) (Image credit: Walmart/ via 9to5Google)

However, the new Walmart listing reveals the device in full, including pricing, and more of what to expect. The Onn 4K Plus features a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It further provides Wi-Fi 6 support. Additionally, the streaming device supports Google Assistant, Google Cast, Dolby Vision Atmos certification, and HDMI.

Users will be able to perform smart home control tasks like handling lights and thermostats connected to the same network, as it appears the new Google Home panel is a highlighted feature.

An affordable 4K streaming device

Since it's Google TV, one can find dedicated buttons on the remote to trigger Google Assistant and Free TV, as well as launch buttons for streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Paramount Plus.

The new Onn 4K Plus joins the other two 4K streaming devices the company already provides — the Onn 4K streaming (2023) and 4K Pro streaming (2024). With the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) discontinuing last year, it appears the upcoming Onn 4K Plus should be a viable option to consider, given the affordable price it seems to be coming in.

In comparison, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is also currently retailing at $39.99. Now we just need to wait for the device to actually launch.