Roku's new experience makes streaming sports content much easier

Roku is making it easier to find your favorite sports content with its new Sports experience, a dedicated page for your favorite games and matches on the home screen menu.

The new Sports page is meant to help sports fans stream their favorite content without having to navigate through multiple apps or channels, Roku said in a blog post. Live and upcoming games for an initial roster of leagues and conferences will appear in the new destination. Users will be able to choose on which supported channels they want to stream content when they click on the tile for a game they want to watch.

"We know that keeping track of where sports are being streamed has only become more fragmented over the past few years," said Alex Hill, director of Live & Sports at Roku. "Watching your favorite teams should be simple, so we’ve made it a priority to build out a more seamless and streamlined way to discover and watch sports on our platform."

Apple TV, TNT, DIRECTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, TBS, truTV, Prime Video, Sling, The Roku Channel, and Peacock are among the partners currently supporting the new experience. Sports content from those channels will be available during the seasons of the sports leagues on which they broadcast.

Hill went on to say that Roku will expand the list of supported providers and add new features to make it easier for users to follow their favorite teams.

Roku OS 11.5 launched on one of the best streaming devices in September, with a "What to Watch" section where you'll see content from various streaming services. The new dedicated sports page is inspired by that feature.

Roku's other features, such as Roku Search, Roku Voice, Sports Zone, and others, will be integrated with the new experience. You'll also have the option to watch live and upcoming games or events in any zone, find content specific to your favorite leagues, or explore free sports content.